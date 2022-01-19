NBC's Yamiche Alcindor gushes over Biden press conference with 'propagandistic' tweets

NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor appeared enamored by President Biden's performance at his first press conference of 2022.

Biden made plenty of headlines on Wednesday from his "minor incursion" remark regarding Russia's potential military action against Ukraine, sowing doubt in the results of the 2022 midterms as Democrats fail to pass their election overhaul bills, to lashing out at a reporter for questioning his divisive rhetoric.

However, despite how media critics on both sides of the aisle have panned the president's performance, one liberal journalist offered an extremely positive assessment of what transpired.

"Pres Biden, in the longest news conference in presidential history, made news, pushed back on critics, called out lies, took responsibility for mistakes he believes he made, expressed surprise at GOP, talked foreign policy and didn't lash out on reporters. Quite the change," Alcindor began.

"There is so much to say about Pres Biden's presser," she then wrote. "The thing that sticks w/ me is that he took responsibility for mistakes he believes he made, expressed genuine frustration w/ COVID & his agenda being stalled by GOP and Democrats & took hard questions without insulting folks."

Critics bashed the PBS anchor for her "propagandistic" comments showering the president with over-the-top praise.

"Not even Jen Psaki would be willing to write something so gushing and propagandistic," Substack journalist Glenn Greenwald reacted. "As I said when she was hired by NBC, the more out in the open they are about their absolute loyalty to the Democratic Party, the better: the more people will see what their real function is."

"The debasement and brazen lies of the corrupt propagandists of the White House press corps on full display. Take a bow, Yamiche," Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway told Alcindor.

"Baghdad Bob wants you to know there are no American infidels in Baghdad. They aren't even in Iraq. And if there were, they are being slaughtered," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton swiped the correspondent.

"a Mona Lisa-esque tweet ruined only by the glaring lack of an Oxford comma," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy quipped.

Despite the mockery Alcindor's tweet, received, it also received some fanfare, earning a retweet from White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

Throughout the Biden presidency, Alcindor has become known as one of the White House's biggest cheerleaders in the media.

The then-PBS correspondent gushed over Biden at his first news conference as president in March, praising his perception as a "moral, decent man" as the surge of migrants at the southern border fueled the news cycle.

In June, she asked national security adviser Jake Sullivan how Biden plans to convince European allies "that former President Trump was an anomaly" and "heal the scars" from the last administration.

At a press conference in November, Alcindor insisted to Biden that Republicans were "successfully" peddling "false claims" about critical race theory, asking him what Democrats should be doing differently following the party's defeat in the Virginia gubernatorial election.