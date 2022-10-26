McEnany calls out FBI's failure to find SCOTUS leaker: 'More interested in locking up pro-life activists'

Expand / Collapse search
‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany emphasizes the significance of the Supreme Court opinion leak and criticizes the response from Democrat leadership.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany blasted Democrats for their response to the leak of the Supreme Court's Dobbs opinion on abortion earlier this year. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, McEnany also called out the FBI for appearing "more interested" in suppressing pro-life activists than uncovering who was behind the SCOTUS leak. 

ALITO SAYS SUPREME COURT LEAK MADE HIM A ‘TARGET FOR ASSASSINATION’

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I have friends who are clerks for various justices. They were stunned by this. To your point, it just doesn't happen. But what was interesting is to watch the federal response, where you had Jen Psaki when the protests were happening in front of justices' homes, saying, we encourage that. She said, be peaceful, but we encourage it at homes. In the wake of the Kavanaugh assassination [attempt], President Biden never directly looked at a camera and condemned it. His staff did on his behalf. He did not. It would have been powerful coming from a president. The funding that was passed on Capitol Hill to provide extra security, it took several iterations, several attempts to get Nancy Pelosi to move and get these justices protected. 

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. ((Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File))

So when you combine what Justice Alito said with the reaction of the president and Democrat Congress, it's inexcusable. I would hope if Republicans were in control and this happened to Sotomayor or whomever else, they would act very differently than what we saw in Washington. 

The investigation, they've looked at people's phones. They've done what they can. But I've got to ask - the FBI found a way to go after 22 pro-life activists with a very little-used statute called the FACE Act. They could find this leaker, in my view, if they wanted to. They're more interested in locking up pro-life activists

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

