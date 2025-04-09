Expand / Collapse search
Martin Scorsese tells the story of St. Moses the Black, a once-bloodthirsty bandit who became an icon of mercy

The St. Moses the Black episode of 'Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Enslaved to exalted: Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' tells the story of St. Moses the Black Video

Enslaved to exalted: Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' tells the story of St. Moses the Black

Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' captures the story of Saint Moses the Black, a runaway Ethiopian slave and bloodthirsty bandit who, in a sudden moment of faith, is transformed and dedicates his life to Christ.

From formerly enslaved runaway to revered saint, St. Moses the Black's life tells a story of radical redemption.

Now, Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese brings the tale of the bandit-turned-monk to life in part two of the powerful Fox Nation docudrama series, "The Saints." 

Set in 4th century Egypt, the episode follows a violent fugitive named Moses as he transforms from a feared, bloodthirsty bandit into a symbol of spiritual awakening – one whose story would become etched into Christian history.

MARTIN SCORSESE'S ‘THE SAINTS’ RETURNS TO FOX NATION FOR LENT SPOTLIGHTING FRANCIS OF ASSISI, OTHER LEGENDS

Moses the Black

St. Moses the Black went from bandit to saint after fleeing a life of violence for one of peace. (Fox Nation)

After a sudden moment of faith, the former Ethiopian slave abandoned his life of crime and sought peace inside a remote monastery in the desert of Wadi El Natrun, then called Scetis. 

There, Moses embarked on a turbulent journey of repentance and transformation, ultimately rising to become a respected Christian leader and an outspoken advocate for nonviolence. 

But before dedicating his life to Christ, he led a gang of robbers who terrorized the region. As the episode explores, when he committed one crime too many, he found himself running from the authorities, and he sought refuge in the monastery.

PART 2 OF ‘MARTIN SCORSESE PRESENTS: THE SAINTS’ RETURNS ON FOX NATION FOR EASTER SEASON

martin scorsese

Fox Nation’s "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" began releasing new episodes starting April 4, 2025. (Fox Nation)

"Moses found himself at one of the desert communities founded by ascetic Christian monks who gave away all of their worldly possessions. They were led by their abbot, Isidore," Scorsese narrates.

The renowned filmmaker shares how Moses' transformation came to a head when he was forced to choose: if he wished to live among the monks, he had to give up his life of violence.

He made his decision and surrendered to Christ, preaching peace and converting others, but his test of conviction reached a turning point during a harrowing raid on his new home.

Part 2 of 'Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints' set to roll out on FOX Nation Video

"Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" originally premiered in November 2024, releasing episodes throughout the Christian season of Advent that centered around the lives of other famous figures such as Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian, and Maximilian Kolbe.

Now the docuseries has returned for the Lenten season, featuring canonized legends like St. Francis of Assisi and St. Mary Magdalene, in addition to Moses the Black. 

The episode of "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" featuring St. Moses the Black is available for streaming now on Fox Nation.

Fox News' Benji Ferraro contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.