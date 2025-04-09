Martin Scorsese tells the story of St. Moses the Black, a once-bloodthirsty bandit who became an icon of mercy

From formerly enslaved runaway to revered saint, St. Moses the Black's life tells a story of radical redemption.

Now, Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese brings the tale of the bandit-turned-monk to life in part two of the powerful Fox Nation docudrama series, "The Saints."

Set in 4th century Egypt, the episode follows a violent fugitive named Moses as he transforms from a feared, bloodthirsty bandit into a symbol of spiritual awakening – one whose story would become etched into Christian history.

After a sudden moment of faith, the former Ethiopian slave abandoned his life of crime and sought peace inside a remote monastery in the desert of Wadi El Natrun, then called Scetis.

There, Moses embarked on a turbulent journey of repentance and transformation, ultimately rising to become a respected Christian leader and an outspoken advocate for nonviolence.

But before dedicating his life to Christ, he led a gang of robbers who terrorized the region. As the episode explores, when he committed one crime too many, he found himself running from the authorities, and he sought refuge in the monastery.

"Moses found himself at one of the desert communities founded by ascetic Christian monks who gave away all of their worldly possessions. They were led by their abbot, Isidore," Scorsese narrates.

The renowned filmmaker shares how Moses' transformation came to a head when he was forced to choose: if he wished to live among the monks, he had to give up his life of violence.

He made his decision and surrendered to Christ, preaching peace and converting others, but his test of conviction reached a turning point during a harrowing raid on his new home.

"Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" originally premiered in November 2024, releasing episodes throughout the Christian season of Advent that centered around the lives of other famous figures such as Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian, and Maximilian Kolbe.

Now the docuseries has returned for the Lenten season, featuring canonized legends like St. Francis of Assisi and St. Mary Magdalene, in addition to Moses the Black.

The episode of "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" featuring St. Moses the Black is available for streaming now on Fox Nation.

