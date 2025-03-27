Part 2 of 'Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints' returns on Fox Nation for Easter season

The second part of the FoX Nation docuseries "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" is set to kick off with new stories of remarkable men and women who changed the world beginning Friday, April 4.

Part 2 of the hit series will premiere with an episode focusing on the story of Saint Francis of Assisi, a beloved Catholic saint who is remembered for his humility, service to the poor and love of animals.

Viewers will learn about the remarkable story of how Francis went from being a wealthy man to leaving behind his possessions to serve God after a life-changing experience witnessing the horrors of war.

"Francis puts aside his old life of frivolity and searches for new meaning," a preview of the episode says. "He finds it in a command from Jesus himself – to ‘rebuild my church.’ Francis spends the rest of his life following that command, in the process starting a brotherhood, preaching on how to live like Christ, and even ending face-to-face with the Saracen leader Sultan Al-Kamil at the height of the Fifth Crusade."

New episodes of "The Saints" drop weekly on Fox Nation until April 18. The legendary Martin Scorsese, who is the executive producer and host of the series, also tells the stories of Moses the Black and Mary Magdalene, two saints who model to others the ability to overcome great hardship and find hope and freedom in Christ .

Moses the Black, who escaped from slavery, went from being "bloodthirsty" to casting aside his former life and giving up violence.

"The Saints" culminates during Holy Week, telling the story of Mary Magdalene who suffered "great spiritual affliction" until she met Jesus , who healed her.

"After Jesus cures her of seven demons, Mary becomes one of his closest followers," a preview of the episode explains. "She travels with Jesus and supports him, witnessing the growth of his ministry, his miracles, and eventually his crucifixion. But her most important role is as the witness to Jesus’s resurrection – where she is tasked with spreading the word to the world of Jesus’s resurrection, overcoming doubters to become an important herald of early Christianity."

