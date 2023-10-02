Saint Francis of Assisi: What led the religious figure to abandon a life of luxury for a life of poverty?

Saint Francis of Assisi, an important figure in the Roman Catholic Church, was born into a life of wealth and luxury but traded that for a life of poverty.

The exchange was made after he reportedly heard the word of God.

Saint Francis of Assisi was guided by his love for animals and his passion for helping those who lived in poverty.

He was born in Italy around 1181 and died in 1226.

The Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi celebrates and honors his life.

Below is everything you need to know about Saint Francis of Assisi.

1. Who is Saint Francis of Assisi?

Saint Francis of Assisi was born in Italy in 1181 or 1182. He was born into wealth, and spent a lot of time drinking and partying during his youth.

Saint Francis fought in a battle between Assisi and Perugia, where he was captured by the enemy. During his time in prison, which lasted close to a year, he heard the voice of God. He was told to leave the life of luxury he had known and repair the Christian Church.

Saint Francis of Assisi dedicated his life to Christianity.

2. What is Saint Francis of Assisi the patron saint of?

A patron saint is "a guiding or protecting saint of a place of person," according to CatholicWorldMission.org.

Saint Francis of Assisi is patron saint of ecology and animals.

He is one of the two patron saints of Italy. The other is Catherine of Siena.

3. What is Saint Francis of Assisi known for?

Saint Francis of Assisi is known for his compassion for healing critically ill and injured people, as well as the miracles he orchestrated for animals and birds. He is known for his deep care for nature and animals, as well as his ministry for those that were poor and underprivileged.

Saint Francis of Assisi is also known for founding the Franciscan Order. He formed the Order of Friars Minor which was recognized by the pope in 1209.

4. What is the prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi?

The prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi is as follows.

"Lord, make me an instrument of Your peace;

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

And where there is sadness, joy.

O Divine Master,

Grant that I may not so much seek

To be consoled as to console;

To be understood, as to understand;

To be loved, as to love;

For it is in giving that we receive,

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

And it is in dying that we are born to Eternal Life.

Amen."

5. Why is the St. Francis of Assisi feast on October 4?

St. Francis of Assisi is celebrated on Oct. 4. It is a day that commemorates his life and marks his death.

He died on Oct. 3, 1226 close to midnight.

The Catholic Church chose to honor him annually on the following day.

6. How is the feast celebrated?

One of the main ways that the feast is celebrated is through blessing animals.

Many churches hold ceremonies on the day when animals can be brought and blessed.

You can also celebrate by saying St. Francis' prayer and enjoying food inspired by the Umbria region of Italy where Assisi is located.