Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' returns to Fox Nation for Lent spotlighting Francis of Assisi, other legends

Fox Nation will roll out part two of its hit docudrama series ‘Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints’ beginning on Friday, April 4 and through the Easter season.



Hosted, narrated and executive produced by celebrated Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the exclusive docudrama from Lionsgate Alternative Television explores the remarkable stories of men and women who risked everything to embody humanity’s most noble and complex trait — faith.

Part two of the popular docudrama series returns with episode one, now streaming exclusively on Fox Nation, centering around Francis of Assisi. The episode details his journey from the horrors he faced in war to his later dedication to Jesus Christ during the Fifth Crusade.



During the beginning of the 13th century, Francis of Assisi was captured and held as a prisoner of war during a war between Assisi and Perugia.



Scarred by the experience, Francis put aside his old life of frivolity and searched for new meaning. He found it in a command from Jesus himself – to "rebuild my church."

As the new episode explores, Francis spent the rest of his life following that command—in the process starting a brotherhood, preaching on how to live like Christ, and even ending face-to-face with the Saracen leader, Sultan Al-Kamil at the height of the Fifth Crusade.

ANCIENT RELIGIOUS RELICS RECOVERED AFTER CHURCH ROBBERIES NOW ON DISPLAY IN NEW EXHIBIT

"Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" originally premiered in November 2024, releasing episodes throughout the Christian season of Advent that centered around the lives of other famous figures such as Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian, and Maximilian Kolbe.

This Lenten season, the focus of the series shifts to three more historical figures, including the aforementioned Francis of Assisi, Moses the Black and Mary Magdalene. The themes remain focused on these "extraordinary figures" and their brave acts of ‘kindness, selflessness and sacrifice’, per the official show description.

Scorsese himself has explored religious themes throughout his storied career, including the 1988 film, "The Last Temptation of Christ." In November 2024, he said during a panel discussion after an exclusive screening of the show that he "didn't believe it could be done," referring to the show's existence, previously saying he's "excited" to be working with Fox Nation on his lifelong passion project.



