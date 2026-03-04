Marlon Wayans declares war on cancel culture with provocative 'Scary Movie 6' trailer release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Marlon Wayans has released the trailer for "Scary Movie 6," saying he believes it is time to end what he calls "cancel culture."

"What we're trying to do is bring back laughter," Wayans told Entertainment Weekly in an article published Monday. "This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture."

"Scary Movie 6," directed by Michael Tiddes and starring Anna Faris, Regina Hall, and Wayans, among others, is expected to be released June 5.

It follows two friends navigating the chaos of killers, supernatural creatures, and monsters.

In the trailer , the film takes a swipe at the ongoing gender debate when a killer stabs a character on a bus.

"Oh my God, he stabbed her!" one character says after the attack.

"I'm not her! My pronouns are they/them," the victim responds. "He stabbed them!"

In another scene, two of the series' main characters reunite but question whether they should hug because they are on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

"I'm a Republican now, so I'm supposed to be racist," Cindy said. Brenda responds, "Oh, girl, I think all White people are racist anyway. Come here!"

Wayans said the film is designed to target everyone equally.

"We're gonna do what we always do. We're gonna make fun of everybody because we're equal opportunity offenders," he said. "We have a recipe, we have a formula that you can't mimic or copy. You could try, but it's very specific. It's how we grew up, and it's how we see the world. It's the household we were raised in with the sense of humor that we all were governed with, that we inherited from our mother."

"We like to be fearless," he continued. "Yet still do things with kid gloves to let people laugh at themselves."

