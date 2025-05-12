Marlon Wayans vows to be an 'equal-opportunity offender' in 'Scary Movie' comeback

FIRST ON FOX: When Marlon Wayans announced that a new "Scary Movie" was being made, fans were thrilled yet nervous that the franchise would lose the edginess it had in the early 2000s. Wayans quickly put those fears to rest in a new interview.

The "Scary Movie" films are politically incorrect parodies of some of the most iconic horror movies in recent years. The likes of "Scream," "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "The Ring" were a few brutally skewered by the "Scary Movie" cast. The films featured disability humor, jokes about race, body image and much more.

Wayans, who played Shorty Meeks in the first "Scary Movie" and its 2001 sequel, was pumped about the series returning.

"After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!" he wrote on X in the announcement last October. "We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again."

"Please don’t go woke," was the common refrain from fans cautiously excited about the franchise returning.

No need to fret, according to Wayans.

"Well the Wayans, we were always woke-ish," Wayans told Fox News Digital. "You have to pull from woke because that means you're aware, right? And you have, but you have to be an equal-opportunity offender and you gotta be, you know, you gotta explore both sides. So for us, I'm not taking a side or taking a side of comedy. So I don't even know what woke means."

He analyzed the rest of his comedic work in the context of wokeness.

"You know, if you call 'In Living Color' a woke show, but it was absolutely hilarious," he continued. "'White Chicks' was kind of a woke movie, but it was absolutely hilarious. We take these things and we go – 'Don't Be A Menace' was a very woke movie. But when it comes to humor, it's not about woke. It's about you explore the woke to find the humor, just as the way you explore the blind to find the humor. You know, there's humor everywhere. And I think they're saying, don't be PG or PC. You know, there's no holds barred. Take your gloves off and F us up. That's what we're gonna do. Everybody gets it."

As for what recent horror movies he's hoping to poke fun at in the next "Scary Movie," Wayans said, "Everything's on the table."

And he said there's plenty of solid material to pick from.

"Especially when it comes to horror, there's been a – that genre has been flourishing," he said. "I think you know I feel like the synapse that we're having, we're about to enter a whole new era, you know, the platinum era of filmmaking. I think when things die down, is because you know you need to find that new well of creativity and that new up-and-coming talent and the old talent that has new ideas that knows how to execute. And they just bring it to a whole 'nother level and that's what I'm looking forward to, man."

The actor said he's hoping to have some good news for fans wanting to see the original cast back in action.

"You know, we're trying to bring the band back together," he responded. "We'll see. I can't make no promises. But, you know, if we've talked to everybody we're looking to have a nice, fun, 'Scary' reunion."

The Wayans' family's "no holds barred" humor was evident in another early 2000s classic, "White Chicks." While Marlon noted that people have tried to "cancel" him and his brother Shawn for years for starring in the film, he challenged those critics by pointing out which demographic most enjoyed the movie.

"Every time we bring a Wayans project, we're always gonna have that flavor," he told Fox News Digital. "That's just who we are. We're equal opportunity offenders, no holds barred. And we have fun and we go dark, but with kids' gloves. And the whole purpose is not to hurt feelings, it's to actually make people laugh. And even the people that, and our thing is, we try to make the people that we make fun of laugh the loudest. 'Cause flattery is the greatest form of mockery. I mean mockery is the greatest form of flattery."

"And so, they've been trying to – the internet or whatever and trying to cancel us for 'White Chicks' forever, but you can't," he added. "You know why? You know who loves 'White Chicks' the most? White chicks. So we told the joke the right way. And that's just how we do our family humor."

Wayans is currently on his 'Wild Child' tour, stopping in major cities across the country. Fans can get tickets at www.marlonwayans.com. He also has a comedy special, "Good Grief," currently streaming on Amazon Prime.