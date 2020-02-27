Mark Levin slams Schumer, Pelosi as 'the last people I want playing doctor with me or the American people'

“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin gave a fired-up answer Thursday to criticism of President Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak by Democratic leaders, most notably House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"I watch this and I realize there's a lot of stupid people on TV," Levin told "Hannity." "The last people I want playing doctor with me or the American people are Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi."

Reading off a fact sheet, Levin named a series of actions taken by Trump and his administration since the outbreak began, even as Democrats accused the White House of not doing enough in response.

PENCE TELLS 'HANNITY' RISK OF CORONAVIRUS SPREAD IN US 'REMAINS LOW' THANKS TO TRUMP'S 'DECISIVE ACTION'

"There's no CDC cuts. There's been [funding] increases," Levin began. "Certain individuals have been quarantined by this president -- the first time a U.S. president has done that in over half a century. The White House coronavirus task force was appointed over a month ago. The president temporarily suspended entry into the United States."

While Trump and his team worked to contain the virus, Levin claimed, Democrats busied themselves with his impeachment trial, leaving little time to pass the necessary legislation.

"From January 16 to February 5, the United States Senate was paralyzed by the House Democrats and Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi with this outrageous impeachment trial where the Senators had to sit on their hands, shut their mouths and couldn't pass any business," Levin explained.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"They couldn’t address the coronavirus because Pelosi and Schumer shut down the Congress. They don't want to talk about that, do they?"

Levin then shifted his focus to the 2020 Democratic field.

The Democrats, they go to the microphone and they attack. They don't know anything," he said. "What is their plan? What is the Schumer-Pelosi-[Bernie] Sanders - [Amy] Klobuchar- [Michael] Bloomberg whatever plans? They have great plans for containment. Open borders, eliminate ICE, no vetting of foreigners, sanctuary cities, nationalize and destroy the greatest healthcare system, destroy our pharmaceutical companies ... that will come up with the solutions? "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The answers won't come from the liberals and the Democrats," Levin concluded, "which is why they attack."