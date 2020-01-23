Mark Levin: Schiff, Nadler, and other 'mobsters' are the ones 'interfering' in a presidential election

Talk show host Mark Levin told "Hannity" Thursday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is the government figure who is interfering in a presidential election, not President Trump.

Levin told host Sean Hannity that Schiff, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and the other impeachment managers -- whom he described as "mobsters" -- have wrongfully projected their actions onto Trump and his circle.

"What did Schiff, what did Schiff and the other mobsters say on the floor of the Senate?" Levin asked. "What did they say?"

"'We don't want Trump to get elected president again. We must stop him.' In other words, they want to interfere in the 2020 election and prevent the Republican Party from nominating their president for a second term as president of the United States," the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host continued.

Additionally, Levin accused Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., of "collaborating" with the House Democrats seeking to allegedly undermine the election.

He said Nadler's true intention by accusing the assembled senators of "treachery" early Wednesday was to intimidate them, characterizing the impeachment of Trump as a vessel by which to take back the Senate and thereby install Schumer as majority leader.

Levin claimed that Democrats have destroyed the Constitution, effectively invalidated the impeachment clause and rendered moot the separation of powers. He said that presidents from Thomas Jefferson to Lyndon Johnson and Barack Obama have all "abused power" in the manner Democrats accuse Trump of doing. Those leaders, he noted, were not impeached for the 'abuse'.

"They are trying to choose the Republican nominee for 2020. They are trying to take over the Senate. That's what's going on," he continued. "The Senate has a responsibility to protect the American people from the House -- from the Democrats."

Levin recalled how former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart once said that when prosecuting "pornography," he couldn't state a definition -- but "I'll know it when I see it."

In that way, Levin said, Schiff's claims of "abuse of power" by Trump don't appear to be able to fall back on a precise definition, but the House managers have told the Senate they "know it when [they] see it."

Instead of removing Trump from office as Schiff and Nadler appear to want, it is the Democrats engineering the impeachment who should be "expelled," the syndicated radio host added.

"[Trump] has complied with every federal court order -- every one," Levin said. "He has not committed treason, bribery, or other high crimes or misdemeanors."