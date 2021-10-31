Mark Levin: Parents being told to 'sit down and shut up' as their children are being brainwashed

The United States is heading toward a dangerous embrace of European Marxism, and the Justice Department's memo seeking to silence parents concerned about critical race theory [CRT] is just one symptom of it, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said over the weekend.

Levin focussed his opening monologue Sunday on the left's fixation with the controversial race-based idealogy that has infiltrated classrooms across the country, denouncing the curriculum as little more than "racism and bigotry."

"Have you ever wondered why the Democrats don't denounce critical race theory? Critical race theory is critical racism theory," he said. "You see how this has spread like poison through our colleges and universities, through our body politic, and now in your elementary schools, middle schools and high schools."

Levin later took aim at the Justice Department's memo for encouraging the FBI to investigate parents who threaten their children's school board. The language, he said, is an attempt to limit the influence parents have over their children's education.

"You're being told to sit down and shut up and just take it," he said, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial race.

"There's a very, very important gubernatorial race in the state of Virginia, as you know, because these issues are front and center and these issues affect every corner of the United States, every classroom in the United States," Levin told viewers.

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin vowed to "ban" critical race theory on his first day as governor later on in the show.

"Critical race theory has been embraced by the Democrat Party, by the media, by Joe Biden, who has enshrined it with executive orders. There's propaganda brainwashing going on in our schools today, pushing critical race theory," Levin said.

"If we don't put an end to this, we are going to destroy this society, we're going to destroy this country, we're going to destroy the family structure, faith and all the rest," he warned.

"Why? Because it's Marxism. It's being pushed by Marxists, and that is the founding ideology behind this theory."

