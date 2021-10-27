Sen. Kennedy blasts critical race theory 'drivel,' says objections are about 'parental love'

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) pushed back on critical race theory in the classroom arguing the conversation is about "parental love" as parents across the nation demand more influence on their children's education. Sen. Kennedy joined "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday to discuss the recent push as the Justice Department remains in the hot seat over its memo regarding school board threats.

GARLAND FACES QUESTIONS ABOUT POLITICIZATION OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

JOHN KENNEDY: You don't have to be a Latin scholar to figure out what this is all really about. It's about parental love. My late father used to tell me when I was a kid, he'd say, "Son, you'll never know love until you have a child," and he was right. And most parents want what's best for their children. They don't want their children to grow up to hate. They don't want their children to grow up to be racists, and that's what critical race theory teaches. Should our kids learn about slavery and Jim Crow and school? Yes. Should our kids be taught about the Tulsa massacre? You bet, but should our kids be taught that White babies are born bad and Black babies are born hopeless and can't make it without the help of the government? That's drivel, and most parents know that. They don't want that because they don't believe it. Most parents don't believe that babies can be White supremacists, and that's really what this is all about. And you strip away the politics, it's about parental love.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: