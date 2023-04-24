Marc Thiessen warns GOP against 'forcing' a 2020 rematch on voters: 'Get out of jail free card' for Biden

A Trump-Biden rematch in 2024 would be a "get out of jail free card" for President Biden one analyst warned, as the president is expected to launch his second bid for the White House this week.

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen argued a rematch with the veteran duo would get him off the hook for the "serial disasters" he has spurred while in office during "America's Newsroom" on Monday.

"Voters are sending a very clear message. They want different choices. They don't want a Trump-Biden rematch," Thiessen told Bill Hemmer Monday. "So what happens if we force them to have that Trump-Biden rematch? Well, the Wall Street Journal poll last week has the answer. It said that among voters who disapprove of both Biden and Trump, Biden wins by 54 to 15%. So what that means is swing voters who dislike Joe Biden dislike Trump even more."

BIDEN EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE REELECTION BID SAME WEEK HUNTER'S LAWYERS MEET WITH DOJ

"So if we force that, the problem for the Republicans is to win the election, they've got to get the all those voters who disapprove of Joe Biden to vote for the Republican nominee, and Donald Trump is like a get out of jail free card for Joe Biden for all the political consequences of his serial disasters in office that we should be wrapping around his neck… like an albatross," he continued.

Biden's re-election announcement is expected to take place on Tuesday through a pre-taped message, despite a bombshell new poll indicating a majority of Americans do not want him to seek a second term in office.

According to the survey from NBC News, 70% of Americans, including 51% of Democrats, do not think Biden should run for re-election, with 26% supporting the president.

Almost half of the respondents who voted no cited Biden's age as their "major" concern with Biden running again – 48% categorized their concern as "major" while 21% said it was a minor concern; 29% of respondents said the issue of his age did not pose a reason in their logic whatsoever.

WSJ EDITORIAL BOARD SAYS BIDEN SHOULDN'T RUN IN 2024: 'HIS DECLINE IS CLEAR'

Biden is currently the oldest president in U.S. history. He would be 82 years old during his potential second inauguration, and 86 years old at the end of a second term.

But Thiessen doubled down on Biden's political record as motivation for what critics have called dismal polling amid the widespread concerns surrounding his age and mental fitness.

"Joe Biden is literally the most unpopular president in the history of polling since it's going back all the way to Harry Truman, and he… had the best midterm performance of any president going back to John F. Kennedy except for Bush after the 9/11 attacks," Thiessen said.

"That wasn't because voters approved of Biden, it's because they disapproved of the alternative, because we put up so many of these nominees who… their number one qualification was echoing Trump's election denial," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Thiessen argued that if Republicans choose a candidate other than Trump, voters can hold Biden accountable for the "disasters" he has caused through his demise at the ballot box.

"If Republicans choose somebody other than Trump – and don't get me wrong, he was a great president – but he's he's made himself toxic to those swing voters," Thiessen said. "If we choose somebody else, then… we can make Biden own all of the disasters he's unleashed on the southern border, on the economy, on inflation, on gas prices. That's the way to make him own it."

Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. have already announced their candidacy for 2024, and will challenge Biden to secure the Democrat Party's nomination.

Trump challengers for the 2024 Republican nomination include Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has formed an exploratory committee.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.