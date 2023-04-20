Biden to officially announce re-election bid next week: reports

President Biden is expected to make his bid for a second term as president official next week, according to reports.

Biden, 80, and his team are hoping to make the announcement via campaign video on April 25, which will be the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch, multiple reports said.

Speculation swirled for months over whether Biden would run for re-election, with his team only saying he "intendeds to run," but not making any other statements in the affirmative.

Rumors he has been nearing an announcement heated up this week when Biden sent out exclusive invitations to some of his top donors from the 2020 campaign, asking them to attend a hastily-planned event at the White House, according to The New York Times.

If he wins re-election, Biden, who is currently the oldest president in U.S. history, would be 86 at the end of his second term in 2029.

Biden is currently facing Democratic primary challenges from spiritual guru Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

He is facing an even more crowded field from the other side of the aisle as Republican candidates continue to line up to challenge former President Donald Trump's front-runner status for the GOP nomination.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.