Marc Thiessen: We're on the precipice of war with a 'cognitively unfit' president

Former White House speechwriter Marc Thiessen joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" to discuss his concerns about President Biden not being "cognitively fit" after his latest gaffe. For a second time in recent days, Biden mistook the names of top European leaders for their dead predecessors.

MARC THIESSEN: Any one of these in isolation wouldn't be such a big deal. I mean, look, I was on the air the other day … and I was trying to refer to Iran, and I said, Iraq. We all slip up on the air sometimes, and that's one thing. It's the pattern of this stuff, and it's the inability, it's not just losing one sentence or one word in a sentence. That first clip you played, literally, it was painful to listen to. It's almost worse on radio because you're just listening to it and … it's not even a word salad. There are no words coming out. This man is not cognitively fit. And we are in one of the worst and most dangerous periods in American history right now. We've got war in Europe. We've got war in the Middle East. We are on the precipice, potentially of war in Asia.

President Biden claimed he spoke with the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017, in 2021 while recalling past conversations during fundraising events on Wednesday. The gaffe marks his second of the week.

Biden attended three campaign reception events in New York Wednesday afternoon, according to his schedule. At his second and third events, he told donors about conversations surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, at his first Group of Seven (G7) meeting as president, which took place in England in June of that year.

The president said that the late German Chancellor Kohl asked him what he would say if he learned 1,000 people stormed the British Parliament in an attempt to deny the next prime minister from taking office.

The annual meeting was not attended by Kohl, as he had been dead for four years, but by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Earlier in the week, Biden said he had recently spoken to French President Francois Mitterrand, who died in 1996.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.




