Man behind Super 70s Sports says OutKick’s ‘The Ricky Cobb Show’ is extension of popular social media account

"The Ricky Cobb Show," a new OutKick program from the personality behind @Super70sSports, makes its much-anticipated debut on Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

"The show is an extension of @Super70sSports. I want it to include some of the best elements of what people like about @Super70sSports, so every show we're going to at a few tweets and have an opportunity to maybe kind of develop those thoughts further… whether that's extracting more humor from it, or whether that is having an opportunity to have a little bit of a conversation and a dialog about it," Cobb told Fox News Digital.

"We'll be talking about news of the day, sports news, pop culture news, oddball news items," Cobb added. "I want everybody to feel like they have pulled up a chair at the funniest, most interesting conversation that's going on."

Cobb, a longtime sociology professor at Moraine Valley Community College who joined OutKick in June, started posting about sports of the 1970s when he was "bored" in 2013. The X handle @Super70sSports now has over 773,000 followers and a wildly passionate fanbase.

Cobb’s social media feed has evolved as its popularity increased.

Instead of exclusively posting about 1970s sports icons, Cobb now unearths old advertisements and movie clips, offers his thoughts on classic sports moments, posts nostalgic toys and products, and even touches on current events. He hopes "The Ricky Cobb Show" does the same.

"I want it to be the kind of conversation that people are having with their friends, privately. I want it to be a conversation about the kinds of things that people share with their friends, you know, if you got buddies, you text it to one another like, ‘Hey, did you see this?’ I want us to be covering that kind of stuff," Cobb said.

Cobb said he hopes to create a community where people can get together to laugh about sports and pop culture.

"You know, just have some fun," he said.

"The Ricky Cobb Show" will also feature interviews with notable figures that represent every decade and signature segments that celebrate Cobb’s unique voice.

"We’re excited to introduce Ricky Cobb to the OutKick audience as he steps out from behind @Super70sSports and unleashes his engaging personality as a true original. Fans will get the full Ricky — smart, funny, unafraid, and always super entertaining," OutKick Senior Vice President and Managing Editor Gary Schreier said.

"The Ricky Cobb Show" will be available on OutKick.com, across OutKick’s social channels and on all major podcast platforms.

OutKick and Fox News share common ownership.