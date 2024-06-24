Man behind Super 70s Sports went from ‘bored college professor’ to OutKick host with nostalgic humor

Ricky Cobb, the founder and creator of the wildly popular Super 70s Sports, never thought his social media presence would land him a daily program on OutKick.

"Initially, it started as something that I was going to do, I think, just as a hobby to dabble with comedy, and my love of sports, and the nostalgia that I had for my childhood. So, it was sort of a natural marriage of comedy, sports and reflecting on the era that I grew up in," Cobb told Fox News Digital.

Cobb, a longtime sociology professor at Moraine Valley Community College, started posting about sports of the 1970s when he was "bored" in 2013. The X handle @Super70sSports now has over 750,000 followers and the feed has evolved as its popularity increased.

"I'm touching on the '70s and sports every day, but it's also about the ‘80s, and sometimes the ’90s creep in there, and sometimes I go back to the ‘60s or the ‘50s," Cobb said.

"I'm talking also about pop culture and the cars and the furniture and the cigarette smoking and everything that sort of went with it, because I discovered as I went on and started to build an audience, people wanted to talk about those things, too," he continued. "There's so much rich material there. Why limit yourself artificially?"

Now, instead of only posting about 1970s icons such as Reggie Jackson and "Mean" Joe Greene, Cobb finds himself poking fun at everything from vintage Flintstones vitamins and toys from his childhood to reminiscing about iconic sports and pop culture moments.

"I've found a voice in doing this over the last decade, but it began as nothing more than a bored college professor on Christmas break who was just looking for something to do, finding a place where maybe he could crack a few jokes and celebrate the childhood heroes that he had," Cobb said.

OutKick announced Monday that Cobb will host a daily show, which launches later this summer and is expected to be an extension of the humor highlighted every day on @Super70sSports.

Cobb is excited to join OutKick, calling it a "platform on the rise."

"It's a whole new challenge. I'm used to creating daily content, and I'm used to trying, on a good day, to entertain people. Now, I get to take that and bring it to OutKick," he said.

"Hosting a Monday through Friday show where I'm going to have time each day to talk about the things that are going on in the world now. And, you know, certainly some of that voice from the Super 70s Sports account is going to be baked into what we're doing as well, because that's who I am," Cobb continued. "But it's only a part of who I am."

Cobb credits Twitter, now known as X, for much of his success, but admits the platform can be limiting to some degree.

"This is an opportunity to talk to people, my face to theirs … and engage with them. And as a college professor of over 20 years, standing and talking to people on a daily basis is also a skill set that I've built over the years," Cobb said.

Cobb will also make appearances on OutKick programs, including "OutKick the Show with Clay Travis," "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich," "OutKick The Morning with Charly Arnolt," and "Hot Mic with Jonathan Hutton & Chad Withrow."

"We’re extremely excited to be working with Ricky. Our audience knows and loves the Super 70s Sports feed, and it’s high time for America to get to know the genius behind that incredible content. OutKick just got even smarter, funnier and more entertaining," OutKick Senior Vice President and managing editor Gary Schreier said.

