Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Mamdani says he ‘obviously’ disagrees with aide’s old views linking homeownership to White supremacy

Zohran Mamdani's housing official Cea Weaver has since said she regretted 'some' of her comments

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Zohran Mamdani 'obviously' disagrees home ownership linked to White supremacy Video

Zohran Mamdani 'obviously' disagrees home ownership linked to White supremacy

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked to comment on old controversial comments made by his recently appointed housing official Cea Weaver on X.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday he "obviously" disagrees with the ideas espoused by his controversial housing official who linked landlords to White supremacy.

Mamdani was asked by PIX11's Henry Rosoff about his choice to appoint activist and Democratic Socialists of America member Cea Weaver to head the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants after old social media posts from her now-deleted X account resurfaced.

Among her comments was a 2019 post on then-Twitter where she wrote that "private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth building’ public policy."

MAMDANI 'ACCIDENTALLY HONORS' FREE MARKET WITH SUBWAY STATION CEREMONY, WASHINGTON POST ARGUES

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani swearing in

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood by appointing Cea Weaver. (Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo)

"She compared homeownership as a tool of White supremacy," Rosoff told Mamdani. "You said you would keep her on because of the good work that you feel that she is doing, but what do you think of the comment itself drawing a line between landlords and White supremacists?"

"Obviously, that's not an opinion that I share," Mamdani said. "And I made the decision to have her as our executive director of the mayor's office to protect tenants, not because of her comments, but because of her work."

He added, "She is someone who has won significant victories for tenants not just in New York City but across the entirety of the state, [a] formative part of what was an upstate-downstate coalition, and we've seen her already hard at work in this past week."

SOME NY DEMOCRATS SAY MAMDANI MADE THEIR JOBS TOUGHER AS LOCAL REPUBLICANS MAKE GAINS: REPORT

Zohran Mamdani's housing boss Cea Weaver in Brooklyn

Cea Weaver walks home in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.  (Gregory P. Mango)

During an interview with Spectrum News NY1, Weaver addressed the backlash over her comments, saying she regretted "some" of them.

"I don’t think I’m out of my mind," Weaver replied. "Some of those things are certainly not how I would say things today, and are regretful."

While she did not specify which statements she regrets, Weaver said she aims to tackle "racial inequalities" while serving New Yorkers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he "obviously" disagrees that landlords are connected to White supremacy. (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"But, you know, I do think my decades of experience fighting for more affordable housing sort of stands on its own," she said. "I’m proud to be in this role fighting for stronger tenants’ rights. And I think that for many years, people have been locked out of the property market, that has produced systemic and racial inequalities in our system."

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue