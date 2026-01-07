Expand / Collapse search
Mamdani official Cea Weaver says she regrets ‘some’ of her past statements after controversial posts resurface

Weaver says past statements are 'regretful' but doesn't specify which ones during Spectrum News interview

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Mamdani appointee draws fire over comments on private property, homeowners Video

Mamdani appointee draws fire over comments on private property, homeowners

Fox News correspondent Madeline Rivera reports on backlash over New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s tenant office appointee Cea Weaver after past comments about private property drew criticism.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new housing official, Cea Weaver, said she regretted "some" of her past rhetoric after being called out online.

Weaver, a longtime housing activist and member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), was appointed by Mamdani to serve as director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants. Since taking office, she has gone viral for several social media posts on her now-deleted X account and a controversial video appearance.

During an interview with Spectrum News NY1, Weaver was asked about the backlash after host Errol Louis noted, "The former mayor, Eric Adams, said you were, quote, ‘out of your f---ing mind.’ That was in response to a resurfaced tweet from way back when in which you said homeownership was a tool of White supremacy. I wanted to give you a chance to respond. You’re not out of your mind, right?"

Zohran Mamdani interviews on Fox News

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani speaks during an interview on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" at Fox News on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in New York City.  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

"I don’t think I’m out of my mind," Weaver replied. "Some of those things are certainly not how I would say things today, and are regretful."

While she did not specify which statements she regrets, Weaver said she aims to tackle "racial inequalities" while serving New Yorkers.

"But, you know, I do think my decades of experience fighting for more affordable housing sort of stands on its own," she said. "I’m proud to be in this role fighting for stronger tenants’ rights. And I think that for many years, people have been locked out of the property market, that has produced systemic and racial inequalities in our system."

She added, "I want to make sure that everybody has a safe and affordable place to live — whether they rent or own — and that is something that I’m laser-focused on in this new role."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been critical of the direction New York City has gone in since he was in office. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

Adams posted Tuesday, "Homeownership is how immigrants, Black, Brown, and working-class New Yorkers built stability and generational wealth despite every obstacle. You have to be completely out of your f---ing mind to call that ‘White supremacy.’ That level of thinking only comes from extreme privilege and total detachment from reality."

The post, shown on screen during the Spectrum News interview, included a screenshot of Weaver’s now-deleted statement: "Private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of White supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth building’ public policy."

Brad Lander and Zohran Mamdani walk across the Brooklyn Bridge

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and then-candidate Zohran Mamdani carry a banner across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, ahead of Election Day.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

