Jimmy Kimmel joked about Rudy Giuliani rising from the 'grave' days before his hospitalization

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ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Rudy Giuliani rising from the "grave" days before the former New York City mayor was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Giuliani bit came on the heels of an ongoing spat between Kimmel and the White House after the ABC host referred to first lady Melania Trump as "an expectant widow" days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was interrupted by a suspected attempted assassin.

President Donald Trump and the first lady have both called for ABC to act, but Kimmel insists he was simply poking fun at their age gap and not referencing assassination.

On Tuesday, Kimmel was discussing the situation when he managed to tell another poorly-aged joke.

"So, last night, America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me," Kimmel said in a monologue before playing video of Giuliani calling him "distasteful" over the "expectant widow" controversy.

RUDY GIULIANI HOSPITALIZED IN CRITICAL BUT STABLE CONDITION: 'HE'S FIGHTING'

"I have to say, it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat’s daughter," Kimmel said.

Kimmel continued to mock Giuliani, asking, "Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?"

The bit resurfaced online only five days later when political strategist Ted Goodman announced Giuliani was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

JIMMY KIMMEL'S LATE-NIGHT EVOLUTION FROM APOLITICAL FUNNYMAN TO DEM ACTIVIST

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," Goodman wrote on social media. "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani."

ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many conservatives and White House officials have called for ABC to fire Kimmel over the "expectant widow" joke, while others have suggested the quip was inappropriate but don’t believe the government should intervene.

MELANIA TRUMP CALLS FOR ABC TO FIRE JIMMY KIMMEL OVER ‘HATEFUL AND VIOLENT RHETORIC'

After learning of the Giuliani news, Trump called him the "Best Mayor" in New York City’s history.

"Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Rudy Giuliani's office for comment.

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Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.