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Jimmy Kimmel joked about Rudy Giuliani rising from the 'grave' days before his hospitalization

The joke came during a monologue addressing the ongoing 'expectant widow' controversy involving Melania Trump

Brian Flood By Brian Flood , Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Kimmel says Rudy Giuliani 'rose from the grave' to comment on late-night hosts drama over Melania joke Video

Kimmel says Rudy Giuliani 'rose from the grave' to comment on late-night hosts drama over Melania joke

Jimmy Kimmel quipped last week that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani "rose from the grave" to comment on the Melania joke drama.

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ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Rudy Giuliani rising from the "grave" days before the former New York City mayor was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Giuliani bit came on the heels of an ongoing spat between Kimmel and the White House after the ABC host referred to first lady Melania Trump as "an expectant widow" days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was interrupted by a suspected attempted assassin. 

President Donald Trump and the first lady have both called for ABC to act, but Kimmel insists he was simply poking fun at their age gap and not referencing assassination.

On Tuesday, Kimmel was discussing the situation when he managed to tell another poorly-aged joke. 

"So, last night, America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me," Kimmel said in a monologue before playing video of Giuliani calling him "distasteful" over the "expectant widow" controversy. 

RUDY GIULIANI HOSPITALIZED IN CRITICAL BUT STABLE CONDITION: 'HE'S FIGHTING'

Jimmy Kimmel joked and Rudy Giuliani

Jimmy Kimmel joked about Rudy Giuliani rising from the "grave" days before the former New York City Mayor was hospitalized in critical condition. (Getty Images)

"I have to say, it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat’s daughter," Kimmel said.

Kimmel continued to mock Giuliani, asking, "Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?"

The bit resurfaced online only five days later when political strategist Ted Goodman announced Giuliani was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

JIMMY KIMMEL'S LATE-NIGHT EVOLUTION FROM APOLITICAL FUNNYMAN TO DEM ACTIVIST

Jimmy Kimmel

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel remained defiant last week, insisting his now-viral "expectant widow" joke about President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump was simply about their age.  (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," Goodman wrote on social media. "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani."

ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Many conservatives and White House officials have called for ABC to fire Kimmel over the "expectant widow" joke, while others have suggested the quip was inappropriate but don’t believe the government should intervene. 

MELANIA TRUMP CALLS FOR ABC TO FIRE JIMMY KIMMEL OVER ‘HATEFUL AND VIOLENT RHETORIC'

Jimmy Kimmel addresses expectant widow backlash Video

After learning of the Giuliani news, Trump called him the "Best Mayor" in New York City’s history.

"Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Rudy Giuliani's office for comment.

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Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

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