Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Los Angeles students skipping class due to 'fear' of immigration enforcement

LA Superintendent Alberto Carvalho claims immigration raids are creating fear in neighborhoods as student attendance drops

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
close
MN leaders sue Trump admin over ICE surge: 'This is NOT normal' Video

MN leaders sue Trump admin over ICE surge: 'This is NOT normal'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is suing the Trump administration over what he calls 'unconstitutional' ICE tactics tied to the immigration enforcement surge.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles students are staying home in fear of deportation, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) superintendent said on Monday. 

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said students are not showing up to class in the second semester of the 2025-2026 school year due to concerns over immigration enforcement.

"During the first semester, we saw across our community, with deep impact to our schools, immigration raids that have created fear in every single neighborhood," Carvalho said according to local ABC affiliate KABC.

MINNESOTA SCHOOLS SHUT DOWN, TEACHERS UNION DEMANDS ICE LEAVE CITY

ICE-agents-at-home-chicago

Los Angeles students are staying home in fear of deportation, the Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent said. (Christopher Dilts/Getty Images)

The district reportedly reassured parents that the schools are safe zones from immigration enforcement because federal officials are not allowed to enter the grounds without a signed judicial warrant.

"Attendance matters. Showing up every single day on time makes a huge difference," Karla Estrada, LAUSD deputy superintendent of instruction, said. 

School district employees are receiving training to know their rights and how to deal with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

OREGON PARENTS, TEACHERS FORM NETWORKS TO MONITOR ICE ACTIVITY NEAR SCHOOLS

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho speaking at press conference

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho speaks at a press conference. (Getty Images)

"We repudiate, we reject the climate of fear. It has no place in our community, has no place in the streets of our nation," Carvalho said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has stated that "approximately 133,000 undocumented children attend California’s public K-12 schools, and many more have parents or relatives who do not have legal status."

CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS POLICY ALLOWS UNLIMITED ABSENCES FOR ILLEGAL ALIEN CHILDREN AMID ICE OPERATIONS

"I know many California teachers and administrators are wondering how best to protect their students amid the Trump Administration’s indiscriminate, callous mass deportation campaign," Bonta said. 

Rob Bonta

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in December new laws passed in the state that updated guidance for schools to facilitate a "safe" environment for all. (Loren Elliott/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bonta said that although California cannot interfere with federal immigration enforcement, the state chose not to assist with the "President’s inhumane agenda."

"We have a number of new laws on the books designed to protect the rights of California’s students to safely attend schools to the fullest extent allowable under the law. In California, our diversity is our strength, and we will continue to stand up for our immigrant communities in the face of relentless attacks from the federal government."

Carvalho's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

Close modal

Continue