Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Oregon parents, teachers form networks to monitor ICE activity near schools

Groups use text chains, whistles to alert community when federal agents are spotted near schools

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
ICE tangles with agitators outside Portland facility Video

ICE tangles with agitators outside Portland facility

Law enforcement deploy tear gas in Portland, Oregon, while clashing with anti-ICE agitators during No Kings protests Saturday. (FreedomNews.TV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents and teachers in Oregon have formed neighborhood groups to monitor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. It’s a system that organizers say helps alert illegal immigrants when federal agents are nearby.

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reported in October on members of the ICE watch groups, explaining that participants position themselves at various spots throughout the neighborhood, often around schools, to look out for ICE officers.

If agents are detected, group members use text chains and whistles to alert local members of the activity. The effort comes as President Donald Trump continues to ramp up immigration enforcement operations across the country.

Federal agents in tactical gear clash with protesters outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol and police clash with protesters outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Portland, Ore., Oct. 4. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"We’re making ourselves present and visible so that our families see we stand with our community, and we stand as a message that our students deserve to learn in confidence and not in fear," teacher Andy Bunting told OPB in October.

PORTLAND CODIFIES SANCTUARY STATUS, ORDERS CITY POLICE TO FURTHER SEPARATE FROM ICE

Portland is among several Democratic-led cities seeing widespread community pushback against the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Similar ICE alert groups have cropped up in states like California.

Several Portland-centered Instagram accounts help to organize these anti-ICE groups. Among them is @pdxicewatch, which boasts nearly 23,000 followers. The account’s bio says it is "watching ICE activity," and it frequently posts the locations of ICE operations in the area and has a tip line.

The online group also helps maintain a publicly available database of vehicles suspected to be in use by ICE officers, listing their models, where they were seen and license plates.

OREGON DEMOCRATS OUTRAGED OVER REPORTED ICE FACILITY PLANS NEAR PORTLAND

One informational post uploaded in November specifically discusses intervening during ICE operations near schools.

"Focus on areas that seem quiet around the school, ICE likes to kidnap people in alleyways and dead-end streets," one slide states.

"Sometimes staff will reach out, but the admin in the front office will not. There can be a disconnect between brown and black teachers/social workers and an all-white admin staff," another slide says.

Screenshot from @pdxicewatch on Instragram, and co-posted by several other activism group. Graphic is from a video telling community members how to watch for ICE agents outside schoools.

A screenshot from the @pdxicewatch Instagram account, co-posted by several activist groups, shows a graphic from a video explaining how community members can watch for ICE agents outside schools. (Screenshot/@pdxicewatch)

NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASES MEMO ON 'SUPPORTING STUDENT ABSENCES' DUE TO ICE RAIDS

ICE justified its operations near schools to OPB, writing, "ICE is safeguarding schools and places of worship by preventing criminal aliens and gang members from exploiting them as safe havens, a practice previously restricted under the Biden Administration. DHS now allows its law enforcement agencies to act with supervisory approval, ensuring such actions remain rare and discretionary."

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson and other city leaders have condemned immigration agents, accusing them of using chemical pepper balls during an arrest.

"ICE activity in North Portland, including the recent unnecessary and potentially unconstitutional use of chemical munitions, directly contradicts Portland's values," the leaders wrote in a statement posted Tuesday.

Demonstrators hold signs while picketing outside Hoover Elementary School in Oakland in response to reports of a failed ICE arrest.

Demonstrators picket in solidarity outside Hoover Elementary School in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 19, following morning reports of a failed arrest attempt by ICE agents nearby. (essica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"As Portland's civic leaders, we condemn ICE's unjustified, disruptive, and escalatory conduct, which undermines public trust in government."

Earlier this year, protests outside Portland’s ICE facility became nearly nightly occurrences as activists demonstrated against deportations.

Anti-ICE agitator arrested outside Portland site after clash with officers Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue