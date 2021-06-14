Live bats at Wuhan lab 'not a conspiracy' but 'fact' Sky News Australia journalist claims

A Sky News Australia reporter joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday to share newly released video which appears to show the Wuhan Institute of Virology experimenting on bats and "humanized mice" with viruses, as well as tape of researchers going out into the field to capture bats.

The video comes after more than a year of claims from the scientific community that allegations the Chinese lab was conducting research that led to the coronavirus pandemic, was a "conspiracy theory."

Host Tucker Carlson noted, there is now a growing list of supposed "conspiracy theories" that are instead being potentially proven true as new evidence emerges.

Carlson pointed to British-born zoologist Peter Daszak, whose New York non-profit "EcoHealth Alliance" reportedly funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses in Wuhan, China.

"Peter Daszak is one of several virologists who received taxpayer dollars from Tony Fauci, and the NIH, to conduct dangerous and reckless experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Carlson said, then pointing to a December tweet from Daszak claiming no bats were experimented upon in that laboratory.

Meanwhile, Carlson pointed to reporting from Sky News Australia's Sharri Markson that purported to show bats being indeed experimented upon.

"It is not a conspiracy to say that there were live bats at the lab, it is a fact. As you can see, this video shows bats in a cage at the Wuhan Institute," Markson says in voiceover in the new footage.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Markson said the video was an official Chinese Academy of Science reel that was obtained by "an underground team of detectives that calls themselves DRASTIC."

"As you say, it shows that much of what we've been told about the origin of the pandemic from the very beginning was Chinese disinformation, which was then propagated by many people who had been working in conjunction with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who were compromised in extreme conflicts of interest," she said.

Markson noted Daszak's claim the lab-leak theory was a conspiracy theory and that he was one of the World Health Organization's investigators in a widely-criticized purported probe of the Chinese lab.

She added that Daszak and Fauci are "riddled with conflicts" in terms of their stature as investigators or experts being consulted on the virus and pandemic.

"Anthony Fauci should not be advising the president on the origin of the coronavirus given it was his organization (NIAID) that funneled money through a sub-grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Markson said. "[Fauci] can issue all the denials that he likes but the scientific papers say they were funded by NIH."

Carlson noted that the allegations against Fauci have yet to be substantively investigated.