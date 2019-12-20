Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Lisa Boothe: Democrats are 'cheapening' impeachment 'and making it partisan and there's no going back'

By Julia Musto | Fox News
On the 'Outnumbered' couch Lisa Boothe says that House Democrats are cheapening impeachment and making it partisan.

There's no turning back from House Democrats' "weaponization of impeachment," Fox News Contributor Lisa Boothe said Friday.

Appearing on the "Outnumbered" couch with host Harris Faulkner, Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich, Fox News contributor Marie Harf, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Boothe said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stalling the transmission of two articles of impeachment to the Senate "underscores this was never a serious impeachment investigation from the beginning."

TOP DEMS IN CONTENTION TO PROSECUTE TRUMP IMPEACHMENT CASE -- IF IT GOES TO TRIAL

"It was always partisan in nature," she said. "This wasn't about the Constitution, this wasn't about getting to any sort of truth ... This was about trying to upend the [2016] election and hurt President Trump. if she was serious, she would allow the Senate to conduct its constitutional duty, which is to conduct a trial."

"She's going to, Lisa," Harf shot back.

"She's withholding it right now for partisan political reasons," said Boothe.

Chris Wallace: Don't bet on McConnell bending to 'Pelosi's gambit'Video

The timetable for a potential Senate trial remains up in the air, with Congress recessing for Christmas.

Bipartisan sources told Fox News this week that several Democratic lawmakers have been floated as potential impeachment "managers" if and when the two chambers can resolve what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., now calls an "impasse."

However, it is still unclear who could serve on President Trump’s defense team.

Ari Fleischer: Pelosi's political game 'dumbest' thing Dems ever doneVideo

Pelosi told reporters she wants reassurances that the Senate would hold a fair trial, likely involving certain Democrat-sought witnesses, before sending over the charges.

"And, what I find ironic is you have -- Look, they're impeaching the president over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress; how is Nancy Pelosi not doing the same thing right now?" Boothe asked. "So, spare me. The American people see that and that's why the numbers are moving against the Democrats."

"Going forward, I believe the weaponization of impeachment right now will change how impeachment goes forward," Spicer added. "Mark my words, this is now the new norm."

"Republicans are going to do the same thing to the next Democratic president at some point down the road," Boothe predicted. "You see it even with blowing up the filibuster for the lower courts. The Republicans turned around and did for the Senate confirmation as well."

"This is the new weaponization of impeachment," she said. "They are cheapening it and making it partisan and there's no going back."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Foxnews.com