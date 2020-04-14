Lindsey Graham: Efforts to to destroy Trump at any cost is 'getting a bit old'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Democrats and media trying to destroy President Trump at any cost is getting old and "pissing people off" amid the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Graham said that the American people understand all of the good things the president has done for them since the virus first began to spread.

"And, this effort to destroy Trump -- no matter the cost of the country -- is getting a bit old and is pissing a lot of people off," he remarked.

Graham told the "Friends" hosts that the Trump administration made four really important decisions to help save American lives in preparation for the impending COVID-19 wave.

"Number one: he shut down travel to China and Europe in a way to keep hundreds of thousands of people from being affected," he stated.

"He declared a national emergency to give the country the tools to fight back...He rejected the herd mentality of letting it run rampant through the country," Graham listed. "People build up immunity. A couple [of] million people would have died if that had been the case."

"And, finally, I think the most important thing the president has done is unleash the private sector in testing and trying to develop drugs by giving FDA waivers for therapies and vaccines to speed up the process," he added.

"So, I think the president has made really hard calls well, and we're going to be well below the 100,000 minimum expected and it's due to his leadership and the American people working together," Graham continued further.

"So, we'll have an election over all this, but you've got to remember the Democratic Party on February the sixth was asking the Senate to stay in session to get more witnesses," Graham said. "These are the people who are criticizing [him]."