Lindsey Graham goes scorched earth on 'piece of crap' DNC chair over Iran-US comparisons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., went off on Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin Monday for comparing the United States under President Donald Trump to Iran's repressive regime, calling him a "worthless piece of crap."

Graham, who has been supportive of Trump taking possible military action against Iran if it continues to slaughter anti-regime protesters, was clearly angered by Martin's words during an appearance on "Hannity."

"Number one, Ken Martin is a worthless piece of crap," Graham said. "Can you imagine this guy fighting for freedom? To compare President Trump and the Trump regime to the ayatollah means you got the worst case of Trump derangement syndrome in the world. Go to hell."

"President Trump is standing with people demanding their freedom. Why are these people in the streets this long? They believe Trump has their back," he argued.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE CHAIR COMPARES US TO IRAN, CLAIMS BOTH ARE ‘KILLING PROTESTERS’

"And the leader of the Democratic Party — you're sick, pal. Where are the Democrats? You cheer on Hamas, who wants to kill the Jews. Now you got people in Iran like the crown prince who want to be our friend. But because it may happen on Trump's watch, you're belittling the movement," Graham said.

Graham said that if the repressive regime in Iran falls, America is safer.

Martin made his first comparison on X, expressing support for both protesters in the U.S. and Iran for rising up against "systems that wield violence without accountability."

"From Tehran to my birthplace of Minneapolis, people are rising up against systems that wield violence without accountability. In Iran, brave protestors confront a far-right theocratic regime that crushes dissent and denies basic freedoms," Martin wrote .

DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST CALLS OUT PARTY FOR 'OPPOSE FIRST, THINK LATER' RESPONSE TO TRUMP'S CAPTURE OF MADURO

He added, "Here at home, tens of thousands are marching after the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good — demanding justice, transparency, and an end to an unchecked federal force that takes lives and tears families apart. Solidarity across borders means opposing authoritarian power everywhere and defending the right to live free from fear and state violence. #StandWithIran #JusticeForReneeGood #EndAuthoritarianism."

Martin doubled down in another post on X hours later.

"If comparing the U.S. to Iran makes you angry, ask why. Killing protesters. Crushing dissent. Kidnapping and disappearing legal citizens. Ignoring courts. Threatening critics. Terrorizing communities. That’s authoritarian behavior—anywhere. If you’re rushing to defend it, maybe the problem isn’t the comparison. Trump keeps pushing it, Americans aren't buying it, and Minneapolis won’t be silent," Martin wrote .

TRUMP HAS THREE STRIKE OPTIONS THAT WOULD AID THE PROTESTERS AND DEVASTATE IRAN

Protests have continued in Iran over the country’s economic freefall, and many have begun to demand regime change as the demonstrations continue.

Thousands have been arrested, according to reports. Agencies have been unable to confirm the total death toll because of an internet blackout as the country's leaders seek to quell the dissent, but The Associated Press reported that more than 500 were killed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick and Landon Mion contributed to this report.