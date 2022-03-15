Lindsey Graham slams 'AWOL' Biden: 'Despicable' not to help Ukraine with MiG fighter jets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday to discuss how Biden has handled the U.S. response to the crisis in Ukraine. Graham urged Biden to send fighter jets to help Ukraine against Russian airstrikes.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I find it despicable, unacceptable to deny the Ukrainian people the ability to control their own skies. … [Biden is] AWOL. He agreed. On March 6th, the secretary of state said that we would greenlight a transfer of MiGs, Polish MiGs into Ukraine. We were OK with that. A few days later, when Poland asked us to be part of the transfer, we folded like a cheap suit. What I think happened is that the Russians told Biden and his team that if you send these MiGs in, that will be an escalation and they were intimidated by Putin. We can't let Putin determine who's in NATO. We can't let Putin determine what we do to help the Ukraine. So no, I think the president folded like a cheap suit.

