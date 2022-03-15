Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lindsey Graham slams 'AWOL' Biden: 'Despicable' not to help Ukraine with MiG fighter jets

Graham tells 'Faulkner Focus' Biden admin 'folded like a cheap suit'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lindsey Graham slams Biden admin for denying fighter jets to Ukraine Video

Lindsey Graham slams Biden admin for denying fighter jets to Ukraine

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., slams Joe Biden's lack of response to war in Ukraine and lack of strong leadership

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday to discuss how Biden has handled the U.S. response to the crisis in Ukraine. Graham urged Biden to send fighter jets to help Ukraine against Russian airstrikes.

FOX NEWS CAMERAMAN KILLED IN UKRAINE, REPORTER BENJAMIN HALL INJURED

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I find it despicable, unacceptable to deny the Ukrainian people the ability to control their own skies. … [Biden is] AWOL. He agreed. On March 6th, the secretary of state said that we would greenlight a transfer of MiGs, Polish MiGs into Ukraine. We were OK with that. A few days later, when Poland asked us to be part of the transfer, we folded like a cheap suit. What I think happened is that the Russians told Biden and his team that if you send these MiGs in, that will be an escalation and they were intimidated by Putin. We can't let Putin determine who's in NATO. We can't let Putin determine what we do to help the Ukraine. So no, I think the president folded like a cheap suit. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden is AWOL on this Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.