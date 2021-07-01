Liberals rejoice over Meghan McCain leaving 'The View': 'It's about time'

Liberal outlets and social media users exulted Thursday over conservative "The View' co-host Meghan McCain leaving the show.

McCain announced she would leave the long-running gabfest at the end of the month, citing a desire to stay in Washington, D.C., with her young family. She frequently sparred with her liberal co-hosts like Joy Behar and Whoopi Golberg and antagonized the left-leaning media industry with her combative approach.

"Well, bye", The Daily Beast tagged its headline on McCain's exit.

The left-wing HuffPost posted eight times she "made eyes roll" upon news of her exit, writing, she "often trended on Twitter for her statements dripping with unearned entitlement."

The left-wing A.V Club, like many other self-styled progressive outlets over the years, commented on McCain's changing hairstyles in its celebration of her departure. It also called her racist.

"The most interesting thing McCain has ever done during her time on the show was debut an array of interesting hair stylings to distract from the emptiness of her oftentimes racist arguments," Gabrielle Sanchez wrote.

"Meghan McCain’s Hair Snatching Itself From The View," Vulture snarked.

Far-left journalist and podcaster Molly Jong-Fast suggested "anyone else" as her replacement, while gun control advocate Shannon Watts wrote, "It's about time."

Although a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, McCain stood out as a robustly conservative presence, in contrast to many anti-Trump Republican figures like former "View" co-host Nicolle Wallace and current panelist Ana Navarro, who are indistinguishable from liberal Democrats.

McCain memorably stood out as the only panelist to be disgusted by disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti's appearance on the show in 2018, making a face as he talked about "handcuffs" being his top sexual fantasy.

In addition to being pro-life, a rarely held view in media circles, McCain is also a staunch Zionist who made battling anti-Semitism a focus of her commentary. She famously grilled Women's March co-founder Tamika Mallory in 2019 for its ties to radical Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and allegations of anti-Semitism in the organization's ranks.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close friend of her family, praised her Thursday as "highly intelligent" and someone who "stands up for her causes."

Fox News contributor Guy Benson lauded her decision to put her family first.

A source close to McCain told Fox News on Thursday that the decision to leave was solely hers.

In a statement to the press, ABC News thanked McCain for her work on the show, during which it enjoyed ratings success as the most-watched daytime talk program.

"For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to The View. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand. We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day," ABC said.