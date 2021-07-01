Meghan McCain blasts media as she announces exit from 'The View': 'We are covered with deep misogyny'

Soon to be former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain admonished the media to "do better" in their coverage of the show going forward, saying the women of the program were "covered with "deep misogyny and sexism."

McCain announced Thursday she would be leaving the ABC gabfest after four years on the program, where as the lone conservative voice she often clashed with its liberal majority and angered left-leaning viewers. She was also the frequent subject of negative coverage in the press, facing biting comments on everything from her commentary to her discussion of her father John McCain to her makeup and hairstyle choices.

"My final note to the world watching … The media needs to do a better job of covering the women on this show," McCain said. "We are covered with deep misogyny and sexism by the media. If five men were doing what we do every day, I really do believe that we'd probably have a Pulitzer Prize."

MEGHAN MCCAIN ANNOUNCES SHE'S QUITTING ‘THE VIEW’: ‘THIS IS GOING TO BE MY LAST SEASON'

"It's always reduced to really reductive coverage," she added. "I implore the media to do better as they cover the rest of you going forward."

Liberal co-host Joy Behar, with whom McCain's often feuded on-air over the years, said no one wanted to watch five men do the same kind of show.

MEGHAN MCCAIN SLAMS JOY BEHAR IN FIERY DEBATE ON GOP: ‘YOUR INFLUENCE IN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY IS ALMOST ZERO’

"Fair enough," McCain said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said McCain could "take on anything" after being in the spotlight of the show for four years.

"So true," McCain said.

"Everything possible has been fired at you, so when you leave here, you're a better person, better woman, better mother, better friend," Goldberg said. "And so, we've got a month together. Let's make the most of it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCain said her decision to leave was difficult, but she had enjoyed settling down in Washington, D.C., with her husband and daughter since the coronavirus pandemic and didn't want to upend her life again for the New York-based program.