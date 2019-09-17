Car plows into lobby of Trump Plaza condominium complex

A car reportedly lost control and plowed through the lobby of a Trump Plaza condominium complex just outside of New York City Tuesday evening.

Videos of the crash posted to social media shortly after 9 p.m. show a damaged black Mercedes Benz inside the marble lobby of the 40-story luxury residential building in New Rochelle, N.Y., about 18 miles north of Manhattan.

WCBS-TV reporter Tony Aiello, who was at the scene, said on Twitter that building employees told him the male driver of the car got out of his vehicle after the crash, sat on a sofa in the lobby and said nothing.

Police said the driver and two pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries, KABC-TV reporter CeFaan Kim also tweeted. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.