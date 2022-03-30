Brian Stelter, Jennifer Rubin, Rick Wilson, Joy Reid advance to Final Four of viral 'Liberal Hack Tournament'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

And then there were four.

The viral NCAA-style contest presented by the "Ruthless" podcast is now down to the Final Four. Only one will be crowned champion of the third annual "Liberal Hack Tournament."

CNN's left-wing media guru and former heavyweight champion Brian Stelter is eying the top prize once again, winning the Fake News division of the tournament against The Bulwark editor-at-large Bill Kristol with over 77% support.

‘LIBERAL HACK’ SWEET 16: JENNIFER RUBIN SLAYS KEITH OLBERMANN, JOY REID PUMMELS COLBERT AMONG EPIC CLASHES

In a rather stunning upset, Lincoln Project co-founder and No. 6 seed Rick Wilson crushed No. 1 seed MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd, winning the Establishment division in his tournament debut by a 63-37 Twitter vote margin.

Dowd was hoping to find success in the "Liberal Hack Tournament" following his short-lived campaign in the Democratic primary for Texas lieutenant governor. Alas, he did not. But at least he can be proud of having gone further this year than he did last year when he was creamed by No. 16 Jeffrey Toobin in a historic first-round upset.

It will now be Stelter and Wilson who face off in a hair-raising clash in order to advance to the 2022 championship.

JEFFREY TOOBIN HANDILY BEATS JEFF ZUCKER, CHRIS CUOMO SENDS JIMMY KIMMEL PACKING IN ROUND ONE OF #HACKMADNESS

Meanwhile, the fairytale story of "The View" co-host Joy Behar has come to an end in the "Liberal Activists" division. The tournament rookie defied expectations throughout #HackMadness as a No. 11 seed but was ultimately defeated by the defending champion, Washington Post columnist Jennifer "The Kween" Rubin.

Rubin officially makes history as the first "Hack" competitor who has won the same division championship for three consecutive years. Stelter had won back-to-back "Fake News" division championships but previously competed in the Way-Too-Online division in 2020.

Also leaving her mark in the record books in the Way-Too-Online division is MSNBC host Joy Reid.

The "ReidOut" host is now advancing to the Final Four for the first time after defeating "How to Be an Antiracist" author Ibram X. Kendi with over a nice 69% of the Twitter vote. Despite his loss, Kendi can still walk away from the tournament with his head held high as a first-time competitor.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid makes history as the first Black competitor and the second-ever person of color (following CNN's Jim Acosta in 2020) to reach the "Liberal Hack" Final Four. Reid was previously eliminated by Brian Stelter in last year's Elite Eight.

The MSNBC star will have to give it her all in the Final Four if she wants to stand a chance against a former champion and championship finalist like Jennifer Rubin.

Over 320,000 votes have been cast so far in this year's tournament.