MSNBC's Joy Reid suggests GOP has 'hatred' for Biden because he was VP to 'the Black president'

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Republicans have deep "hatred" for President Biden for his connection to the first Black president of the United States.

Ahead of Biden's address commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Reid expressed concern over "whether or not he actually can change" what she believes is the ongoing threat to democracy.

"Because unbelievably, he has become for Republicans as much of a sort of figure of hatred, a hate object, as President Obama was. You know, the Black president. Like, he was his vice president, maybe that’s part of it. I don’t know what it is," Reid told a panel on Wednesday.

"But this is the like the most sort of norm, core Democrat ever. He’s a moderate, you know, sort of ordinary Democrat. There’s nothing outrageous about him, but they have cast him as some sort of demonic character," Reid added.

The "ReidOut" host later asked MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill if there was a way for Biden to "get people in this Republican cult to even listen" to him.

The former Democratic senator responded by saying "it's very hard" to convince Trump supporters that the former president legitimately lost the 2020 presidential election, declaring him "the most dangerous leader our country has had."

