Ibram Kendi suggests Tim Scott is racist for denying United States is racist

Left-wing Atlantic writer and activist Ibram X. Kendi accused Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., of being racist on Thursday, due to what he deemed his "denial" of the country's bigotry.

Scott angered progressives during his Wednesday rebuttal to President Biden's address to Congress by saying that while he had encoutered racism in his life, he did not believe the country was racist.

"The heartbeat of racism is denial," Dr. Kendi tweeted. "We can hear the heartbeat clearly."

Other progressives erupted on Scott for his declaration Wednesday, with enough Twitter accounts calling him "Uncle Tim," a play on the derogatory "Uncle Tom" term for Blacks viewed as too deferential to Whites, that the term began trending.

Vice President Kamala Harris agreed with Scott on Thursday, however.

"First of all, no, I don't think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today," she said on ABC News, praising President Biden for addressing race issues. "It does not help to heal our country ... to ignore the realities of that."

"This is a neat trick," conservative A.G. Hamilton tweeted at Kendi. "Either you agree with this neoracist that everything is racist or you also get called a racist. Even if you are Tim Scott. Only complete fools would fall for this nonsense."

Kendi, an "anti-racist" educator and professor at Boston University, is one of the leading figures pushing the implementation of "critical race theory" in schools. The controversial line of thought teaches racism is embedded in every aspect of American society, often called "systemic racism" on the left, and pushes for the dismantling of traditional power structures.

The author of the bestselling book "How To Be An Antiracist," Kendi is often pilloried on the right for profiting from his fixation on race.

"Over the past half decade, Kendi has become liberal America's guiding light on the academic study of racism," the Manhattan Institute's Charles Lehman wrote in the Washington Free Beacon last year. "He has written three bestselling books, published op-eds in the New York Times and Washington Post, and has been named a contributor to the Atlantic and CBS News. But the glitzy academic center at which he roosted for much of that time produced no real academic research."

"White Fragility" author Robin DiAngelo has also elevated herself as an academic expert on racism and become rich "as many of the country’s wealthiest people scramble to prove they are on the right side of the country’s racial reckoning," Lehman noted.