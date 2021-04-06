Jennifer Rubin shatters glass ceiling, becomes first woman to win 'Liberal Hack Tournament'

In 2016, Hillary Clinton made history by becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party. In 2020, Kamala Harris made history by being the first woman to be elected vice president of the United States.

This year, Washington Post star columnist Jennifer Rubin shattered a glass ceiling of her own.

Rubin, also a MSNBC contributor, made history Tuesday by becoming the first woman and the second person ever to be crowned champion of the viral "Liberal Hack Tournament."

With nearly 20,000 votes tallied, Rubin walked out with 50.2% following a brutal cage match against CNN's scandal-plagued anchor Chris Cuomo, who Rubin defeated despite Cuomo having his powerful older brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in his corner.

Even the mounting controversies facing the "Cuomo Prime Time" host over the past year -- from faking his own reemergence from his basement following his COVID recovery to receiving prioritized COVID testing on New York taxpayers' dime -- it simply couldn't match up with Rubin's cult following on Twitter.

Rubin, who last year dropped her "conservative" label after officially boarding the Biden train during the election campaign, has become the new president's biggest cheerleader, showering Biden's performance at his first formal press conference last month with over-the-top praise while knocking her peers in the mainstream media for their unfair treatment of her idol.

The columnist has become a Twitter celebrity for her latest hot takes on current events, virtually all of which contradict positions she held as a so-called "conservative" under President Barack Obama. Fans of Rubin, who call her "Queen," can quickly identify one of her columns solely by its headline, a rare gift for a journalist in the digital age.

Rubin had quite the journey in #HackMadness this year. As the No. 1 seed in the "Liberal Activists" division, she defeated Daily Beast reporter Matt Fuller in the first round, Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali in the second round, and New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones in the Sweet 16. She went on to defeat CNN political analyst Ana Navaro and became the first-ever two-time "Liberal Activists" division champion.

However, while every matchup was a cakewalk for the Washington Post columnist, she met her match in the form of CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter, who defeated her in the 2020 championship.

However, 2021 was a different story, a comeback story historians will say. It was Rubin who defeated the heavyweight returning "Liberal Hack" champ, earning 51% of the whopping 15,858 votes cast, an impressive 8-point improvement over last year.

That set up a championship for the ages. While Rubin maintained the edge, Cuomo put blood, sweat, and Q-tips into the match. Ultimately, it was not enough to overcome the apex predator that is Rubin.

"Chris Cuomo left it all on the court but couldn't top Jennifer 'brain worms' Rubin in the end," a tournament analyst from the "Ruthless" podcast told Fox News. "The victory is a tribute to the champion and the work she's put in all year. Cut down that net and hang it on the wall, Jen. This is a special night you'll remember for the rest of your life."

Rubin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The tournament, sponsored by "Ruthless," is a viral NCAA Tournament-style contest pitting members of the mainstream media against each other in the ultimate fight to be labeled the supreme hack. The matchups are conducted on Twitter by conservative personality and "Ruthless" co-host Comfortably Smug.

This year's contest tallied over an incredible 500,000 votes, leaving the "March Badness" ripoff from the liberal bros at Pod Save America in the dust.

"Ruthless," which is also co-hosted by Josh Holmes and Michael Duncan, is described as a variety "progrum" that "brings the next generation of conservative talk to the next level." New episodes are released every Tuesday and Thursday.