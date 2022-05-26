LGBTQ advocate demands Bill Maher's cancellation by HBO, says comedian has ‘gone too far’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One figure on the left is literally trying to cancel Bill Maher after the HBO late-night host's monologue last week that poked fun at the LGBT community.

Advocate magazine published a piece on Wednesday headlined, "Bill Maher Has Gone Too Far With Anti-LGBTQ+ Comments," with a subhead declaring, "David Kilmnick of the LGBT Network says Maher's HBO show, Real Time With Bill Maher, should be canceled after the remarks."

Kilmnick wrote he "has spent over three decades fighting for the rights of our LGBTQ+ communities, particularly safe spaces for our youth," but recent jokes by the progressive comedian "[feel] like 1993 all over again."

Last week, HBO’s "Real Time with Bill Maher" namesake closed his show by tackling what he described as the LGBTQ "trend" he said has become prevalent among young Americans.

"If something about the human race is changing at a previously unprecedented rate, we at least have to discuss it," Maher began his monologue. "Broken down over time, the LGBT population of America seems to be roughly doubling every generation."

Maher then cited a Gallup poll that indicated, "Less than 1% of Americans born before 1946, that's Joe Biden's generation, identify that way, 2.6% of Boomers do, 4.2% of Gen X, 10.5% of Millennials and 20.8% of Gen Z, which means if we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054."

"I'm just saying that when things change this much this fast, people are allowed to ask, 'What's up with that?'" Maher added.

Maher also cited reports about children whose transitions have hindered their bone density development and fertility.

"This isn't just a lifestyle decision, it's medical," he said. "Weighing trade-offs is not bigotry."

This didn’t sit well with Kilmnick, who called Maher’s comments "harmful, homophobic and transphobic" before claiming the HBO host took "potshots at LGBTQ+ youth" during the monologue.

"Back in 1993, I would chalk this up to ignorance and truly believed education would help folks to critically think and change, and it did. But today is different, and the alarm bell is ringing — loud! The onslaught of attacks legislatively and in the media against our community goes well beyond ignorance; it is hateful, purposeful, and intentional. We need to wake up and be smart in our fight, as all our LGBTQ+ youth need us now more than ever," Kilmnick wrote before calling on HBO to cancel Maher.

"We need to speak up and hold everyone accountable, even those who purport to be ‘liberal and progressive.’ That’s why I am calling for the LGBTQ+ community and supporters of LGBTQ+ youth to boycott HBO until ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ is removed from its platform," Kilmnick continued. "Maher has gone too far."

HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kilmnick then admitted he’d suffer without access to his favorite HBO program but feels LGBTQ+ youths are more important.

"The LGBTQ+ youth are the ones who are really suffering from being told that it is a trend to say you are LGBTQ+, while at the same time being shoved and kicked in school hallways, and HBO must take immediate action and remove Bill Maher and simultaneously take action to let every LGBTQ+ youth know they are loved," Kilmnick wrote. "The consequences of not doing anything can be deadly."

Kilmnick, the founder and president of the LGBT Network, added that "LGBTQ+ youth are perfect just the way they are — they need no fixing."

"Call on HBO now to take immediate action and remove Real Time from its lineup. Maher has simply gone too far," he wrote.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.