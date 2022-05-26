Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Chris Rufo on 'Kilmeade Show': Bill Maher is right to challenge the left's trans orthodoxy

Bill Maher says 'we're literally experimenting on children' in HBO show monologue

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Chris Rufo reacts to Bill Maher challenging left's LGBT orthodoxy

Filmmaker Chris Rufo joined 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss Bill Maher's remarks on the growing trend of children transitioning.

Filmmaker Chris Rufo said Thursday "Real Time" host Bill Maher was right in challenging the "trend" of the transgender movement in children, arguing it has been used as a tool by some to signal status. 

"The kind of transgender status has become an elite status, and even when I had my kids in public schools in Seattle, some of the kids had been going through this process," Rufo said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

Host Bill Maher answers questions during the panel for the HBO talk show "Real Time with Bill Maher" at the Television Critics Association 2007 winter press tour in Pasadena, California. (REUTERS/Phil McCarten)

BILL MAHER PANEL MOCKS BIDEN'S ‘ULTRA MAGA' ATTACK: ‘SOUNDS LIKE A CONDOM’

"You have to look at the cultural incentives of these places," he continued. "And then most Americans, people who are in the kind of middle class or suburban kind of stereotypical parts of the country have to figure out how to protect against it because unfortunately, what happens in elite America starts to bleed over into the rest of the country."

Maher challenged the broader movement during his show last week, arguing it is okay to "ask questions" about a movement affecting many children as they transition. 

"It's okay to ask questions about something that's very new and involves children," Maher said. "The answer can't always be that anyone from the marginalized community is automatically right, Trump card, mic drop end of discussion, because we're literally experimenting on children."

Rufo, a Manhattan Institute senior fellow, said many children in America are not being supported by strong family units.

"I think a lot of these things, unfortunately, are connected where you have young people who are not being served by adults, they're not being served by institutions, they're not being served by strong families," Rufo said. "And they're seeking to find a kind of solution to whatever pain and anxiety that they're feeling."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.