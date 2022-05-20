Bill Maher challenges LGBTQ orthodoxy: 'It's OK to ask questions' — especially when it involves kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by tackling what he described as the LGBTQ "trend" he said has become prevalent among young Americans.

"If something about the human race is changing at a previously unprecedented rate, we at least have to discuss it," Maher began his monologue. "Broken down over time, the LGBT population of America seems to be roughly doubling every generation."

"According to a recent Gallup poll, less than 1% of Americans born before 1946, that's Joe Biden's generation, identify that way, 2.6% of Boomers do, 4.2% of Gen X, 10.5% of Millennials and 20.8% of Gen Z, which means if we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054," he said to applause.

"I'm just saying that when things change this much this fast, people are allowed to ask, 'What's up with that,'" Maher added.

The HBO star mocked the ACLU for claiming the LGBT community would be "disproportionately harmed" by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, pointing out that the female demographic "wasn't even on the list."

"I'm happy for LGBT folks that we now live in an age where they can live their authentic lives openly, and we should always be mindful of respecting and protecting. But someone needs to say it. Not everything's about you," Maher said. "It's okay to ask questions about something that's very new and involves children. The answer can always be that anyone from the marginalized community is automatically right, Trump card, mic drop end of discussion, because we're literally experimenting on children. Maybe that's why Sweden and Finland have stopped giving puberty blockers to kids because we just don't know much about the long-term effects, although common sense should tell you that when you reverse the course of raging hormones, there's going to be problems."

Maher cited reports about children who transition have hindered their bone density development and fertility.

"This isn't just a lifestyle decision, it's medical," he said. "Weighing trade-offs is not bigotry."

He blasted an ACLU transgender layer who advocated the boycott of Abigail Shrier's book "Irreversible Damage," which explores the consequences of adolescent girls who claim to identify as boys and the notion that they're being peer-pressured into transitioning.

"This is a phenomenon we need to take into account when we look at this issue. Yes, part of the rise in LGBT numbers is from people feeling free enough to tell it to a pollster and that's all to the good, but some of it is — it's trendy," Maher argued before citing Dr. Erica Anderson, a transgender clinical physiologist who says some children are identifying as transgender due to influence and social media.

"If you attend a small dinner party of typically very liberal, upper-income Angelenos, it is not uncommon to hear parents who each have a trans kid having a conversation about that. What are the odds of that happening in Youngstown, Ohio? If this spike in trans children is all natural, why is it regional?" Maher asked. "Either Ohio is shaming them or California is creating them… If we can't admit that in certain enclaves there was some level of trendiness to the idea of being anything other than straight, then this is not a serious, science-based discussion. It's a blow being struck in the culture wars using children as cannon fodder."

Maher later continued, "I'm sure the vast majority of parents do not take this lightly. And that it is very hard to know when something is real or just a phase. And I understand being trans is different. It's innate. But kids do also have phases. They're kids, it's all phases. The dinosaur phase, the Hello Kitty phase, one day they want to be an astronaut, the next day you can't get them to leave their room. ‘Gender-fluid’ — kids are fluid about everything. If kids knew what they wanted to be at age 8, then the world would be filled with cowboys and princesses."