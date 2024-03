Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Trump legal spokesperson Alina Habba argued New York Attorney General Letitia James will have to "eat every tweet" she posted after a judge ordered former President Trump to pay $454 million bond in the civil fraud case, saying the decision will ultimately be reversed. Habba reacted to an appeals court slashing the bond to $175 million during "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying the decision restored a "little bit of faith" in the American judicial system.

TRUMP VOWS TO FIGHT NEW YORK AG CASE 'ALL THE WAY UP TO THE US SUPREME COURT,' AS DEADLINE TO POST $454M LOOMS

ALINA HABBA: We didn't win. You know when we'll win? When we get this all reversed, which is what's going to happen. So what happened today was that Letitia had to eat every single tweet she has posted since the day the twisted order from Judge Engoron came out with the ridiculous number, with the disgusting injustice on the American people, not just Donald Trump. And I would love to see what she tweeted today because she was having fun posting the interest on a man who has done nothing wrong, in a family who has done nothing wrong, every single day. And then the Appellate Division came in and said, 'Sorry, due process still exists in America. You still get a right to keep your assets until we get to review what all these lawyers are saying was wrong.' [For] 11 weeks, I have never seen something like I saw in that courtroom. It was a travesty on the justice system, and I am so proud of the Appellate Division for giving us the opportunity. They didn't reverse the case, but they will when they see what we saw. It was a disgrace and today there was a little bit of faith in the American system that I've lost over the past few years.

NEW YORK APPEALS COURT ALLOWS TRUMP, SONS TO CONTINUE RUNNING BUSINESS, DENIES REQUEST TO DELAY PAYMENT

The appeals court slashed Trump's bond payment on Monday, saying Trump must pay $175 million within the next 10 days.

Trump had previously faced a Monday deadline to pay a $454 million bond payment that came as a result of civil fraud allegations from James.

A New York Appeals Court, hours before the deadline to post the $454 million, lowered that bond considerably. The court ordered that Trump post $175 million within 10 days.

Trump said he will "abide" by the appeals decision and post the $175 million bond.

If Trump does post the $175 million by the new deadline, it would effectively block James from attempts to seize Trump's assets as he continues to appeal the judgment by New York Judge Arthur Engoron.

"Judge Engoron has refused to obey the decision of the Appellate Division relative to the Statute of Limitations. This is a confrontation between a Judge and those that rule above him - A very bad situation in which to place New York State and the Rule of Law! Engoron has disrespected the Appellate Division and its very clear and precise ruling," Trump posted on his Truth Social Monday. "He should be made to do so, and at the same time, release the GAG ORDER."

Trump said the appeals ruling Monday is "the 5th time in this case that he has been overturned, a record."

Trump blasted Judge Arthur Engoron, saying "his credibility, and that of Letitia James, has been shattered."

"We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash," Trump said. "This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million."

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.