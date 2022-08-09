Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell torches Democrats, liberal media for 'obsession' with blocking Trump re-election bid

Leo Terrell said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that many liberal media pundits and Democrats are afraid of President Trump running for re-election and are "obsessed" with finding a way to block him. 

LEO TERRELL: This obsession to prevent President Trump from running for reelection is overwhelming by the Democrats. They are afraid of this man. They are trying to tell the American public, hey, we're going to tell you who you can vote for. They do not want Trump to run for office. Here's the most important point: as a lawyer, I can't wait to see, not just that warrant, I want to read the officer who supplied the declaration to submit that warrant to the judge, because I want to see what are the facts. The political left has one obsession: not to allow President Trump to run for office, to deny the American public the right to choose the 47th president. And I think that's wrong. 

