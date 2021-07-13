Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell rips liberal actor's critical race theory rant: 'He's not qualified to give his opinion'

John Leguizamo slams critical race theory opponents in profanity-laced rant

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Leo Terrell rips liberal actor's critical race theory rant: He's not qualified Video

Leo Terrell rips liberal actor's critical race theory rant: He's not qualified

Actor John Leguizamo rails against parents concerned about critical race theory in schools; Fox News contributor Leo Terrell fires back.

Former history teacher and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell fired back Tuesday at liberal actor John Leguizamo's profanity-laced rant against critical race theory opponents issuing a challenge to the Hollywood celebrity on "Fox & Friends" to debate him on the topic.

NIKKI HALEY CALLS FOR EVERY GOVERNOR IN AMERICA TO BAN FUNDING FOR CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

LEO TERRELL: I think he's absolutely wrong. Why should we listen to an actor? Is he qualified? Is he a former professor? Is he a lawyer? Why should 340 million Americans, parents, teachers, students listen to him? He's not qualified to give his opinion on critical race theory. He's not qualified to talk about whether or not it's taught. And he's more than not qualified to claim that it's just a legal theory. It's a base of conclusions without supporting facts. His acting platform does not qualify him to tell parents and teachers and students that critical race theory does not exist.

...

I'll tell you exactly what my problem is, not only as a former school teacher, but as a lawyer, a civil rights lawyer, a person who deals with the issue of racism. Critical race theory is not a program, a discipline, a principle grounded in fact. It only tells you a conclusion. It tells you that white people are privileged, black people oppressed. It doesn't tell you the why, the how and everything else. It takes a part of history when we first became a nation and then apply it to everyday life. It ignores the progress in this country. 

So there's no facts. And I challenge John, the "Ice Age" cartoon character, to debate me and tell me what facts he has. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:

Actor John Leguizamo slams critical race theory opponents in profanity-laced rant Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.