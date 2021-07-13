Leo Terrell rips liberal actor's critical race theory rant: 'He's not qualified to give his opinion'

Former history teacher and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell fired back Tuesday at liberal actor John Leguizamo's profanity-laced rant against critical race theory opponents issuing a challenge to the Hollywood celebrity on "Fox & Friends" to debate him on the topic.

NIKKI HALEY CALLS FOR EVERY GOVERNOR IN AMERICA TO BAN FUNDING FOR CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

LEO TERRELL: I think he's absolutely wrong. Why should we listen to an actor? Is he qualified? Is he a former professor? Is he a lawyer? Why should 340 million Americans, parents, teachers, students listen to him? He's not qualified to give his opinion on critical race theory. He's not qualified to talk about whether or not it's taught. And he's more than not qualified to claim that it's just a legal theory. It's a base of conclusions without supporting facts. His acting platform does not qualify him to tell parents and teachers and students that critical race theory does not exist.

...

I'll tell you exactly what my problem is, not only as a former school teacher, but as a lawyer, a civil rights lawyer, a person who deals with the issue of racism. Critical race theory is not a program, a discipline, a principle grounded in fact. It only tells you a conclusion. It tells you that white people are privileged, black people oppressed. It doesn't tell you the why, the how and everything else. It takes a part of history when we first became a nation and then apply it to everyday life. It ignores the progress in this country.

So there's no facts. And I challenge John, the "Ice Age" cartoon character, to debate me and tell me what facts he has.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: