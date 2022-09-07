Here's the Left's latest Trump-manufactured psychodrama: Victor Davis Hanson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson described the Left's "psychodramas" used to divert from issues that matter most to the American people on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle."

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: It's really ironic because, why were we leaking? Because we had this disinterested special master that was taking charge, and they were going to adjudicate the entire file. It was almost like they went into panic and they wanted to prejudice whatever that finding might be by polluting the well. And then the two authors of The Washington Post news scoop, Mr. Barrett and Leonnig, they were essential in the Russian collusion hoax. He won a Pulitzer Prize for assuring the nation that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians, and he was involved in the Mueller bombshells — "walls are closing in" stories. He wrote a book called "October Surprise." The author of this latest news story is telling us not to trust the FBI because they leaked unfairly about Hillary Clinton, so their credibility is not very good and I think it's a pattern.

We saw January 6 die in, die off and then it was resurrected with a raid, and then it died off, and then we had the documents on the ground and the surreal photos. And then we went into semi-fascism and then we went into that "Phantom of the Opera" set. And half the country is a threat to democracy. And now we're back with another psychodrama. And we're not talking about 3 million people flowing across the border or [how it's] unsafe to walk in American streets or stagflation and inflation at the same time. All the issues that we care about, we're only going to talk about Donald Trump and the latest manufactured psychodrama. And you can see it's Georgia 2020 all over again. Try to get two people that otherwise would not be elected by diverting the people from the issues.

