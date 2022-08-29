Expand / Collapse search
FBI agent accused of political bias, suppressing Hunter Biden laptop leaves the bureau

The FBI agent accused of running interference in the investigation into Hunter Biden has resigned

By Bradford Betz , David Spunt | Fox News
An FBI agent who was accused of bias in handling the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop has resigned.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault is no longer with the bureau, Fox News has learned. Thibault retired over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the matter. He was walked out of the building on Friday, which is standard procedure, per the source.

NBC News reported this week on the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop as the president's son remains under a federal tax investigation.

NBC News reported this week on the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop as the president's son remains under a federal tax investigation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Thibault’s name has been in the news for his alleged bias and allegations that he tried to run interference in the Hunter Biden investigation

Thibault was named by Senate Judiciary ranking member Chuck Grassley in a July 18 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Grassley cited whistleblowers who alleged a pattern of political bias from high-ranking officials, including Thibault.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Aug. 4, 2022.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Aug. 4, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

According to Grassley, the whistleblowers said that DOJ and FBI employees must follow strict substantial factual predication guidelines to open an investigation and that Thibault did not follow these guidelines.

FMR FED PROSECUTOR: DOJ REVIEWING TRUMP DOCS ON THEIR OWN ‘ALMOST LIKE THEY ASKED  FOR A LICENSE TO BE SLOPPY’

"As you are aware, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault is not the only politically biased FBI agent at the Washington Field Office," Grassley wrote. He added that "the FBI answers to Congress and the American people."

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray called the whistleblowers' allegations "deeply troubling." He promised that the whistleblowers would be protected and removed Thibault from his supervisory role.

Thibault was one of 13 assistant special agents in charge at the Washington field office. He was not involved in the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month at any level.

The FBI told Fox News it does not comment on personnel matters. Grassley’s office did respond to Fox News' request for comment before publication.

