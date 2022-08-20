Lawrence Jones asks Dog the Bounty Hunter how investigators can catch missing murder suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman joined Fox News host Lawrence Jones to react to murder suspect Dawn Rene Wynn allegedly skipping bail and going "on the run" on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: She killed her husband, shot him in the head while her two boys were in the house. The daughter lived right down the street. She sat there dripping in blood in front of her kids, and they still, after the family requested not to release her, "She's going to run." The court still decided to do that. And what I'm told by my sources in the sheriff's department is that they were closing in on a motive…

ARKANSAS WOMAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HUSBAND DISAPPEARS, MAY BE ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER: The only way to do it is change legislation, go back to the way it was. But here's another thing you could do: Whatever judge let her go, you file a civil lawsuit on it, you get 12 people back in a jury, and you take that judge's job, and you take that city's money. That judge is the one that made the decision to let her go free. How'd you like it, judge, if someone did that to your family? Would you have let him go free? The only thing we have recourse is to get that judge in a civil courtroom and let a jury of your peers take him out. That is absolutely ridiculous. Now, what if she kills someone else? Who's responsible for that? The judge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: