Laura Ingraham warned that Americans have lost a sense of work ethic since the pandemic, and how everything the leftist agenda has touched has been damaged on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Left ruins everything it touches. They go soft on criminals. They villainize law enforcement. Now we have a major police officer shortage across America. They let left-wing nutbags run our schools, then they institute vax mandates. They go soft on student discipline. And now we have a major teacher shortage in America.

Congratulations. Today, we learned that 2 million students have left the public school system altogether between 2020 and 2021. That is staggering. And it's not just that nobody wants to work in these toxic environments. Fewer people want to work at all. And again, thanks to the Left, liberals loved — remember the COVID lockdowns?

They're paid to do nothing. Loved it. Ordering from Uber Eats, Zooming happy hours, playing online games like Quiplash or Warzone. Binge-watching "Tiger King" on Netflix. That was fun. So many people were vegging out in front of the screens for so many hours a day, they even had a name for it: quaran-stream. And they marveled at how wonderful a near-total economic stoppage was for the climate.

