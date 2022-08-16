Expand / Collapse search
Laura Ingraham: The Left ruins everything it touches

She says fewer people even want to work at all

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: The War on Work

Laura Ingraham dives into why the work ethic in America has drastically deteriorated and how the leftist agenda is toxic to everything it touches on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham warned that Americans have lost a sense of work ethic since the pandemic, and how everything the leftist agenda has touched has been damaged on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Left ruins everything it touches. They go soft on criminals. They villainize law enforcement. Now we have a major police officer shortage across America. They let left-wing nutbags run our schools, then they institute vax mandates. They go soft on student discipline. And now we have a major teacher shortage in America. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: NOW, WITH THAT WRITING, WHO NEEDS A WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY?

Congratulations. Today, we learned that 2 million students have left the public school system altogether between 2020 and 2021. That is staggering. And it's not just that nobody wants to work in these toxic environments. Fewer people want to work at all. And again, thanks to the Left, liberals loved — remember the COVID lockdowns

A sign is seen in the window of a shop explaining to customers that it has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Portobello Market in west London. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

They're paid to do nothing. Loved it. Ordering from Uber Eats, Zooming happy hours, playing online games like Quiplash or Warzone. Binge-watching "Tiger King" on Netflix. That was fun. So many people were vegging out in front of the screens for so many hours a day, they even had a name for it: quaran-stream. And they marveled at how wonderful a near-total economic stoppage was for the climate.

