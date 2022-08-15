Expand / Collapse search
Laura Ingraham: Now, with that writing, who needs a White House press secretary?

Ingraham slams the White House propaganda spread by the print and the media

Fox News Staff
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Biden administration’s legislation is based on ‘lies’ and how the liberal media and print entities are promoting White House propaganda on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discussed Politico's article that follows in the footsteps of the "TV propagandists" by spreading whatever comes from the White House and how Biden's legislation is based on "lies" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: OUR REPUBLIC IS BEING PULLED APRT AT THE SEAMS

LAURA INGRAHAM: All right. Today it became official. Politico is to the Biden administration what Pravda was for Soviet Russia. Today in their morning playbook they played Biden propagandists. "After months of bad news, Biden's presidency has reached an undeniable pivot point with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. It also reflects a sense of vindication among White House aides about their theory of the case that a focus on delivering concrete results for Americans, ignoring the conventional wisdom and staying out of the needless fights would ultimately pay off politically." Now, with that writing, who needs a White House press secretary? That's what I'm saying.

Now, of course, they were simply following the lead of the TV propagandists who've been desperate to have something, anything to point to, to try to prop up this haggard, heaving, hologram presidency. Now, people who bill themselves as straight-up reporters end up just repeating whatever is in the White House briefing book. No questions asked. 

Now what qualifies as pretty good to them? Well, isn't the legislation supposed to help the average person? Isn't that the test here? Not whether Biden gets climate and tax legislation just passed on a purely partisan vote. That's not really the measure, is it? And what if Biden's signature legislation is based in large part on lies. 

US President Joe Biden stops to talk to reporters during a bike ride in Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)  (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Like the lie that the 87,000 IRS agents won't target people who make less than $400,000 a year. Well, the IRS will collect billions of dollars from auditing low and middle-income Americans under the White House-backed Inflation Reduction Act. The CBO informed congressional Republicans that under the act, audits of taxpayers making under 400,000 will account for about 20 billion in additional revenue, contradicting the Biden administration's claims.

This article was written by Fox News staff.