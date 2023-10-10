LAURA INGRAHAM: It is terrifying to think how many potential terrorists Border Patrol has already missed

FOX News host Laura Ingraham says terrorists can enter the United States by walking "right across the Rio Grande" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, this is a good time, I think, to remind everyone that before 9/11 we didn't give a lot of thought about who we were allowing into America, nor did we give a lot of thought to how we tracked people to make sure that even if they got a visa, they left when they were supposed to and that they were here for the right reasons. After all, those terrorists arrived on tourist visas, business visas, and one on a student visa. But now, 22 years after September 11th, terrorists don't need to bother with a lengthy visa process or background checks. They can walk right across the Rio Grande. On a Friday night last month, the administration reported that the Border Patrol had stopped 160 individuals on the terror watch list at the southern border. And that number, by the way, is rising. And beyond that, there are the so-called special interest aliens. Now, these are individuals mostly from Middle Eastern countries known to harbor terrorists. And during the past two years, I fell over when I saw these numbers, the people apprehended that are the special interest aliens-- the numbers are staggering.

Now, do scenes like this scream vigilance and a sense of seriousness about the potential threats we're facing? Of the what, 8 million or so who've been waived into the country that we know about? How many of those individuals in that line that you're watching right there, how many have been vetted? And what does that vetting look like when migrants have no real papers? Now, it is terrifying to think how many potential terrorists Border Patrol has already missed.

Now, last week in Newsweek we learned that the FBI is allegedly targeting Trump followers in the lead-up to the election. Again, the Biden focus is now and always will be prosecuting and harassing their political opponents, not preventing the actual terrorists or the transnational gang threats that are being foisted upon us. They're brewing all around us, certainly on the southern border coming up.

So what better way for a terror network right now to disperse and then disappear into the general population that emits hordes of Venezuelans and Hondurans and others, some of them criminals, others looking for a better life? We don't really know. It's a perfect cover and no visa application or fees necessary. As Israel locks down its own border with Gaza and as we spend billions helping Ukraine lock down theirs, Biden at our border refuses to pull up his bienvenidos map. Anyone can exploit it. Now, how in the world does this make any sense unless it's purposeful? The stark truth tonight is this. If we do not change course politically and policy-wise, yes, we could be next.