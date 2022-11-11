LAURA INGRAHAM: Permanent DC thinks it's back in business

Laura Ingraham discusses the implications midterms had on populism after Republican results Friday on "The Ingraham Angle," saying it was "predictable."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, it was predictable. The GOP establishment, which has been losing elections since about 2006, would declare the Republicans' disappointing midterms showing the death knell for populism. Now, the rationale being that because certain Trump-backed candidates lost in key races, the entire populist movement lost, too.

Well, David Brooks, the liberals' favorite liberal masquerading as something more sophisticated, likened it all to a fever finally breaking. "Performative populism has begun to ebb," he wrote. "And Trump's nihilistic violence that lay at the heart of it all." Writing in The New York Times, Matthew Continetti struck a similar note, arguing that Tuesday's results bear a striking resemblance to the midterm elections of 1998, when setback then led to renewal, when the party then went on to embrace Texas Gov. George W. Bush, who had won re-election, of course, in 1998, in Texas. Now word to the wise: If you're actually trying to help Ron DeSantis in 2024, best not to make a comparison to the president who hasn't been invited to speak at any RNC convention since he left office.

