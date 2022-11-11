Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

LAURA INGRAHAM: Permanent DC thinks it's back in business

Ingraham highlights how Republicans want to kill off the populist movement

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: Wrong Lessons Video

Angle: Wrong Lessons

Laura Ingraham discusses how establishment Republicans want to kill off the populist movement on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discusses the implications midterms had on populism after Republican results Friday on "The Ingraham Angle," saying it was "predictable."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, it was predictable. The GOP establishment, which has been losing elections since about 2006, would declare the Republicans' disappointing midterms showing the death knell for populism. Now, the rationale being that because certain Trump-backed candidates lost in key races, the entire populist movement lost, too. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: THESE ‘OBSCENE’ ELECTION DELAYS ARE HAVING REAL-WORLD IMPLICATIONS

Conservatives rushed to Twitter on Tuesday to spike the football when GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was projected to defeat Charlie Crist to secure another term as Florida’s chief executive. 

Conservatives rushed to Twitter on Tuesday to spike the football when GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was projected to defeat Charlie Crist to secure another term as Florida’s chief executive.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Well, David Brooks, the liberals' favorite liberal masquerading as something more sophisticated, likened it all to a fever finally breaking. "Performative populism has begun to ebb," he wrote. "And Trump's nihilistic violence that lay at the heart of it all." Writing in The New York Times, Matthew Continetti struck a similar note, arguing that Tuesday's results bear a striking resemblance to the midterm elections of 1998, when setback then led to renewal, when the party then went on to embrace Texas Gov. George W. Bush, who had won re-election, of course, in 1998, in Texas. Now word to the wise: If you're actually trying to help Ron DeSantis in 2024, best not to make a comparison to the president who hasn't been invited to speak at any RNC convention since he left office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.