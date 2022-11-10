LAURA INGRAHAM: These 'obscene' election delays are having real-world implications

Laura Ingraham discusses how the delayed election results from Arizona, Nevada and others have ramifications for the country on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, 45 hours or so after the last polls in America closed and there are still 36 races, 33 in the House and three in the Senate that still haven't been called, except in the case of automatic recounts, which are triggered by razor-thin margins. This is ridiculous. And these obscene delays are having real-world implications. Now, we still don't know for certain which party controls either chamber.

LAURA INGRAHAM: POST-MIDTERMS, THE WHITE HOUSE THINKS ITS POLICIES DON'T NEED CHANGING

Now, the House will almost certainly go to the GOP, but the Senate hangs in the balance. So whichever party wins, two of the three remaining states, Georgia, Nevada or Arizona, will control the Senate. And we have no outcome yet in any of those. Now, in Georgia, they're excused, I guess, because neither Herschel Walker nor Raphael Warnock received over 50% of the vote, triggering an automatic runoff. But what we're seeing in Arizona, what we're seeing in Nevada is unconscionable.

It's amazing how the Democrats outperforming in the election stopped all that voter suppression. Now, the fact is, they never believed any of their election hyperbole. It was just another cynical election ploy to help rally their base.

