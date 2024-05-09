LAURA INGRAHAM: This is a 'papered over political hit job'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the New York criminal case against former President Trump is a "farce" Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: They're trying to prove that Trump must have directed the Michael Cohen payments, because he knew every detail of what was happening in the Oval Office. Is that what they're saying?
Well, one problem: For years we've heard from the media and Democrats – they've complained that he showed up unprepared for meetings, didn't have any in-depth knowledge, that he golfed all the time, kind of not really there. It's all ceremonial. But now we're supposed to believe he meticulously tracks and directs every movement in his office? Okay, well, which is it? These people can't get their story straight about Trump, and it speaks to the weakness of the overall case against him.
Now remember, [Stormy] Daniels' testimony was totally unnecessary to the question at hand whether Trump approved of the falsification of business records in order to commit another felony in furtherance of it, but look, we don't need to rehash why this case is a farce. You know why it's a farce. Anyone who is honest with themselves knows why it's a farce. To the extent that regular Americans are even following this, they see this for what it is. This is a papered-over political hit job, further sullied by Judge Merchan's overbroad and unconstitutional gag order, which the president hasn't been deterred by.