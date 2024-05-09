LAURA INGRAHAM: This is a 'papered over political hit job'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the New York criminal case against former President Trump is a "farce" Thursday on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: They're trying to prove that Trump must have directed the Michael Cohen payments, because he knew every detail of what was happening in the Oval Office. Is that what they're saying?

Well, one problem: For years we've heard from the media and Democrats – they've complained that he showed up unprepared for meetings, didn't have any in-depth knowledge, that he golfed all the time, kind of not really there. It's all ceremonial. But now we're supposed to believe he meticulously tracks and directs every movement in his office? Okay, well, which is it? These people can't get their story straight about Trump, and it speaks to the weakness of the overall case against him.

