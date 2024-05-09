Expand / Collapse search
Liberal comedian Michael Rapaport withdraws Biden support in profanity-laced rant: 'You f---'

Rapaport said in 2023 that he would consider voting for Trump due to antisemitism concerns on the left

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Actor Michael Rapaport calls Columbia anti-Israel protests an 'embarrassment to New York City' Video

Actor Michael Rapaport calls Columbia anti-Israel protests an 'embarrassment to New York City'

Comedian and actor Michael Rapoport said Monday the anti-Israel protests happening at Columbia University are an "embarrassment to New York City."

Michael Rapaport, a liberal comedian and vocal critic of former President Trump, announced Thursday that he would no longer support President Biden.

"Smoking Joe Biden. Cadaver Joe Biden," Rapaport said in a video that has gone viral on X, racking up over 416,000 views.

"I never thought I would say this," the comedian said, addressing Biden directly. "I'm not voting for you. You're not getting my vote." 

COMEDIAN MICHAEL RAPAPORT STUNNED SHOW WAS ALLEGEDLY CANCELED OVER PRO-ISRAEL VIEWS: 'P---ED OFF'

Michael Rappaport and Joe Biden split image

Michael Rapaport, a liberal comedian and vocal critic of former President Trump, announced Thursday that he would no longer support President Biden. (Getty Images)

"And plenty of us also ain't voting for you. You f---, you," he said. 

The comedian revealed that he would even consider voting for Trump, despite his outspoken criticism of the former president. 

"This is why voting for d--- stain Donald Trump, pig d--- Donald Trump, is on the f------ table!" he said, ending the video. 

MICHAEL RAPAPORT SKEWERS THE SQUAD AS 'DANGEROUS' 'RACE HUSTLERS:' 'TOTALLY FULL OF S---'

Michael Rapaport at comedy club

Rapaport has previously suggested that he would vote for Trump if Biden didn't do enough to stop antisemitism in the U.S. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

The comedian called out Biden for halting weapons shipments to Israel. 

Biden vowed in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that he would not send weapons to Israel if it invades Rafah, Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza. 

"You're not sending weapons to Israel during a f------ war?" he said. 

Rapaport also told Biden in his video that he did not expect any gratitude from the White House despite his virulent attacks on Trump, Biden's foremost political opponent. 

"I didn't ask for a thank you," he said. "I didn't ask for an invite to the White House." 

Rapaport has previously suggested that he would vote for Trump if Biden didn't do enough to stop antisemitism in the U.S.

"I’ve had conversations with some of my – if it comes down to pig d--- Donald Trump and Smokin’ Joe Biden, I’m sorry. I am sorry. Voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table. I’m sorry!" Rapaport said in November. 

Rapaport’s admission of being open to voting for Trump follows years of the comedian trashing the former president online in expletive-laden rants. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Biden campaign and the Trump campaign for comment.  

Fox News' Kristine Parks and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.