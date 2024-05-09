Liberal comedian Michael Rapaport withdraws Biden support in profanity-laced rant: 'You f---'

Michael Rapaport, a liberal comedian and vocal critic of former President Trump, announced Thursday that he would no longer support President Biden.

"Smoking Joe Biden. Cadaver Joe Biden," Rapaport said in a video that has gone viral on X, racking up over 416,000 views.

"I never thought I would say this," the comedian said, addressing Biden directly. "I'm not voting for you. You're not getting my vote."

"And plenty of us also ain't voting for you. You f---, you," he said.

The comedian revealed that he would even consider voting for Trump, despite his outspoken criticism of the former president.

"This is why voting for d--- stain Donald Trump, pig d--- Donald Trump, is on the f------ table!" he said, ending the video.

The comedian called out Biden for halting weapons shipments to Israel.

Biden vowed in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that he would not send weapons to Israel if it invades Rafah, Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza.

"You're not sending weapons to Israel during a f------ war?" he said.

Rapaport also told Biden in his video that he did not expect any gratitude from the White House despite his virulent attacks on Trump, Biden's foremost political opponent.

"I didn't ask for a thank you," he said. "I didn't ask for an invite to the White House."

Rapaport has previously suggested that he would vote for Trump if Biden didn't do enough to stop antisemitism in the U.S.

"I’ve had conversations with some of my – if it comes down to pig d--- Donald Trump and Smokin’ Joe Biden, I’m sorry. I am sorry. Voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table. I’m sorry!" Rapaport said in November.

Rapaport’s admission of being open to voting for Trump follows years of the comedian trashing the former president online in expletive-laden rants.

